Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Curves In Low-Cut Black Top

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her enviable curves in a simple black top and sunglasses while posing on a Malibu beach. The 53-year-old stunner proved that she still has it with an Instagram post that highlights her bust with a low-cut top and sparkling heart necklace.

Hurley greeted the day and her fans with a casual post staged on a sunny Malibu beach. The actress sports a Fitbit, string bracelet, a black henley-style top, all topped off with aviator style sunglasses and naturally tousled beach hair.

The Bedazzled star is no stranger to modeling on the beach. She has her own swimwear collection called Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She has shown off her swimsuit collection in several sultry Instagram posts, including one where she wears a Tiffany blue, teeny, tiny bikini, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She’s also sported a black one-piece with a sexy cut-out in one post and sparkly bikini top in another post.

She doesn’t just create swimsuits with her line, however. The star also has swimwear cover-ups, which she has also modeled for Instagram, including one gauzy blue robe and a yellow floral sarong.

For her most recent post, however, Hurley decided to take things in a more casual direction, showing that she is a natural beauty in and out of the bikini.

Hurley has had a difficult week after losing her beloved dog Raja. The actress posted an image on Instagram with a touching tribute to her black lab, mourning his passing.

“Goodbye to my beloved Raja. May you chase bunnies for all eternity in doggy heaven. You were the best and most loyal friend for eleven beautiful years,” she wrote.

Hurley’s friends commented on the post, sending their support and love.

“Oh no. I am so sorry for your loss…they are our angels, watching over us. We carry them in our hearts forever,” Amra Beganovich wrote.

The Royals actress Victoria Ekanoye sent love.

“So sorry honey. Big hug,” she wrote.

Hurley recently revealed that she deals with life’s challenges by practicing meditation.

“Small sun bathing break between meditations,” she captioned one recent photo. The image, which she shared with her 1.2 million followers, was taken at Ananda Spa, an Ayurvedic wellness retreat in the Himalayas, India. The award-winning luxury spa features yoga, meditation, and gourmet cuisine created according to Ayurveda principles.

No doubt the vacation not only helped her shed some stress but may be part of the secret to keeping her looking so young.