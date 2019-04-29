Schoolboy Q Blasts Media Coverage of Nipsey Hussle’s Death

The rapper also says that anyone who associates with 'The Source' after their coverage of Hussle's death is 'a b**ch.'

Rapper Schoolboy Q recently sat down with radio personality Ebro Darden for a Beats 1 interview to promote his upcoming album CrasH Talk, per Complex. He also touched on his time with Top Dawg Entertainment and criticized the way that some media outlets covered the death of Nipsey Hussle.

“Like The Source, and then they post that video of Nipsey dead, like f**k The Source forever.”

“How you do that to us?” he asked.

“You wanna listen to our music, you wanna report about us, but you wanna post some s**t like this? Like, come on, bruh. That’s not fair.”

The “Man of the Year” rapper said that he doesn’t want to associate himself with The Source or any rapper that does an interview with the outlet following their coverage of Hussle’s death.

“You f**king do an interview with them after that, anything, f**k you. You’re a b**ch.”

As The Inquisitr reporter, rappers T.I., Snoop Dogg, The Game, and R&B artist Tank were critical of Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s on-air comments about Hussle and are calling for her firing. Ingraham criticized the 2016 song “FDT,” by YG featuring Hussle — which contains the lyric, “F*** Donald Trump” — on an episode of The Ingraham Angle. The host previously came under fire for her comments about Parkland survivor David Hogg and his complaints about being rejected by four colleges.

Schoolboy Q just released his new studio album CrasH Talk on April 26, and told Forbes that the toughest part of the process “was just actually putting it together.” The rapper said that narrowing down the songs was difficult and revealed the first thing he does during album creation is figuring out a sound or theme that he wants. From there, he narrows down the songs and then constantly recreates them until he has a collection that he feels comfortable with.

But that doesn’t appear to be the only thing that held him back — at a concert last September, Schoolboy Q said that fellow rapper Mac Miller’s passing also contributed to the delay of his new album’s release, which comes three years after Blank Face LP.

“With my n**** gone right now, I just don’t feel right putting out an album. As y’all can tell, I’m not my real self right now.”

He added that Miller wouldn’t want him to be sad and that’s the biggest reason that he continued to perform — because his friend wouldn’t want him to wallow in his depression.