Ciara Celebrates Daughter’s Second Birthday With ‘Sesame Street’-Themed Party

Sixteen hours ago, Ciara shared photos from her daughter’s second birthday celebration. Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in 2017, was Cici’s second child, but first with husband Russell Wilson.

The theme of the birthday party was “Sienna Street” inspired by the iconic Sesame Street. In a series of uploads on her Instagram page, Ciara posted a photo with Russell and her oldest child, Future Zahir Wilburn, who is four years of age, and Sienna who is in her arms. They were surrounded by huge gold balloons which spelled out her daughter’s name. While her son is dabbing, Wilson and Cici are peace-signing. Ciara is owning a double denim look while sporting her hair up.

In the second shot, they are surrounded by their daughter’s cute, colorful birthday cake. Sienna is being held by a dressed-up Elmo and young Future is wrapped with gold balloons. The cake has her age on top of it and has “Sienna Street” written across it.

In the third picture, it only consists of their daughter and Elmo. She is sparking a happy smile on her birthday while wearing a sparkly silver jacket with different-colored stars on it.

The adorable set of photos has achieved over 285,000 likes within 16 hours.

On May 1, Cici will perform her latest single, “Thinkin Bout You,” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

Not only that, but she will release her seventh studio album Beauty Marks next month too. To promote the album, Cici has created a movement for her fans to join in on. She wants them to join her in the “#BeautyMarks” journey and upload their rawest selfies to her website. This movement was kickstarted after she posted a “vulnerable” selfie to her page, which showed the star posing makeup- and extension-free, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

The album cover for her upcoming release is a work of art. Ciara appears to be covered in body paint and completely nude, which The Inquisitr recently revealed. The album will consist of 11 tracks and includes collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

Her recent releases — “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin’ Bout You” — will all be included on the upcoming record.

In 2013, Ciara got engaged to American rapper Future. They split in 2014 but did have their son named after him together. In 2016, she married Russell Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. A year later, their daughter was born.

On Twitter, Ciara has over 11 million followers, while her Instagram account boasts a staggering 21.9 million followers.