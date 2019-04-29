Hailey Baldwin Says Her Love For This Food Is Making It Difficult To Adopt Vegetarian Diet

Like many people throughout the world, Hailey Baldwin is attempting to cut out meat from her diet to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle. And while many menus are offering delectable substitutes for classic meat-based dishes, the Drop The Mic host is finding one meal in particular difficult to give up.

As noted by Us Weekly, the newly-minted Mrs. Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 28 to share with her 19.3 million followers that she has been working to make some major changes to her daily food intake.

“Trying to slowly go all vegetarian,” the 22-year-old wrote in a post, before revealing the one relatable dish she’s struggling to go without.

“I just really love pepperoni pizza,” she said, adding a defeated-looking emoji to the end of her message.

The classic treat is definitely a fan-favorite in the Bieber household. Recently, Hailey shared another post to her Instagram feed detailing her “favorite kinda date night” with her hubby Justin Bieber.

Their evening together included a night in watching Friends on Netflix, and an order from Jon & Vinny’s, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. While the model only showed the packaging of their meal from the joint, one of the pizza boxes likely contained her favorite type of pie for her to enjoy.

Hailey is one of many Hollywood stars that is making the switch to a meatless or plant-based diet. As The Inquisitr previously reported, reality television personality Kim Kardashian recently revealed on her own Instagram that when she’s at home, she tries to eat vegan.

“I’m am eating all plant based when I am home,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with a snap of her plate full of diced sweet potato and avocado.

Fortunately, there has been a huge trend in the culinary world to offer delicious meatless options of some of the most delicious meals for those that have adopted a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.

Hailey, of course, has the option of switching her pepperoni for veggies when she orders in a pizza, and many eateries offer vegan cheese and gluten-free crusts as well to accommodate everybody’s diets. Meatless pepperoni has also recently hit menus and grocery stores, with many saying the substitute tastes quite similar to the real deal.

Fast food chains have even begun offering more vegetarian and vegan alternatives for their customers. Another previous report from The Inquisitr revealed that Burger King is slowly adding their Impossible Whopper to menus across the United States, which includes a meatless, plant-based hamburger patty that is said to taste just like the real thing.