Yovanna Ventura Holds Leather Whip In Her Hand And Struts Her Stuff In Tiny Checkered Bikini

Yovanna Ventura is delighting her 3 million-plus Instagram fans with another sexy look from a recent fashion show.

As many of her fans know, Ventura is signed with Wilhelmina Models — one of the top modeling agencies in the world — and there’s a reason for that. Though she may be just 23-years-old, Yovanna has already made a name for herself in the industry, and her popularity continues to skyrocket. Whether she is sporting a bikini or a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes — her fans absolutely love her. In her most recent Instagram post, the model looks incredible in two side-by-side photos.

The photo on the left gives followers a detailed view of Ventura’s incredible body. She is clad in a checkered swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination. The bandeau top and tiny bottoms showcase the black-haired beauty’s perfect figure, including her toned tummy and flawless legs. The model appears to be wearing minimal makeup, wearing her long locks down and curly with a cowboy hat on top.

Yovanna wears a yellow bandanna tied to her swimsuit, as well as a strappy leather piece on her thigh. She puts her hands behind her head, and holds a whip in her hand. The other photo shows a full view of Yovanna’s figure while she rocks the catwalk, this time clad in a pair of leather sandals. It comes as no shock that the post has earned the stunner a ton of attention, quickly attracting over 129,000 likes in addition to nearly 1,000 comments.

“Girllll [sic] those legs, those abs. Dominican girls killing it!!! You’re like the new Arlenis Sosa,” one follower commented.

“You look without any doubt beautiful and gorgeous! Have a wonderful and a lovely weekend and happy Sunday too,” a second supporter remarked.

“Howdy there cowgirl,” another fan wrote.

Loading...

The model, who is a both a friend — and a rumored former girlfriend — to pop star Justin Bieber, opened up about her career in a recent interview with Highsnobiety. There, Yovanna told readers that she was born in Miami, Florida, but is of Dominican heritage. The bombshell also explained that she has always had a passion for modeling, and also explained how her career has evolved from the very beginning.

“I’ve always had a passion for modeling. It was almost like a dream I always had. Then around a year ago, I met my manager and it all grew from there. We had the same vision and were able to execute it together. My motivation was, and always will be, to be successful enough to provide for my family and make them proud of my achievements.”

Yovanna is well on her way to becoming one of the top models in the industry, and her growing army of admirers is evidence of this.