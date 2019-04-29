Kim Kardashian Slammed For Bizarre Fashion Choice, Instagram Tells Her To ‘Get A New Hobby Sis’

Instagram doesn’t appear to be digging Kim Kardashian today.

On April 29, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star updated her account. Dressed head-to-toe in neon pinks, Kim came in a skin-tight Chanel bodysuit. The 38-year-old accessorized her look with thigh-high metallic boots and futuristic shades. Per her own caption, Kim seemed to have decided that Monday is “Pink Power Ranger” day. A pink heart emoji accompanied the caption.

The look isn’t going down too well. @kourtney_poordashian may not come with the most flattering handle, but her reply only served to unleash what is currently a social media storm for Kim.

“Do you know how ridiculous you look??”

The comment amassed enough likes to be one of the top-ranking ones. Another user voiced similarly negative thoughts, as per their comment.

“@mej1974 you look about 60 go get a new hobby sis”

While this one could be interpreted as a reply to @mej1974’s “what a mess” comment, both users appear to be slamming the star. The “mess” comment came complete with a question to the KKW Beauty founder – “Running out of ideas Kim?” was asked. A plethora of negative replies now litters the “Pink Power Ranger” comment section. They see Kim called “actually horrible” and “tan ridicula” – this non-Anglophone response unlikely requires translating.

Loading...

Kim has donned this bodysuit before. In August 2018, Who What Wear spotted Kim wearing it on a yacht. Interestingly, an Instagram update from Ariana Grande back in February came with the same outfit. Celebrities may be in love with all things Chanel, but something suggests that it all lies in the delivery. Ariana’s pink Chanel bodysuit did not appear to launch negativity on Kim’s level. It also didn’t come with the futuristic, somewhat comical finish that Kim has channeled today.

With a fan calling the entire post a “stupid picture,” it could also be argued that Kim’s forthright pose and square positioning are further adding fuel to the fire. The post does see Kim channel the full-frontal, in-your-face stance that frequently comes with her Yeezy lookbook outfits. Those, in themselves, have been the source of controversy.

Divided as the opinion may be on Kim today, the picture had nonetheless racked up over 1.8 million likes within seven hours of being posted. It was liked by Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian alongside Kylie Jenner, but no other major faces appear to have made the effort to hit “like.”

A “Power Ranger” and power celebrity Kim may be, but today is unlikely contributing to this Kardashian’s overall popularity.