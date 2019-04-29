‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Move Into Their New House

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney bought a new home earlier this year.

According to an April 29 report from Bravo TV’s Home & Design, the Vanderpump Rules couple bought a home together earlier this year, which Maloney previously confirmed on Watch What Happens Live, and over the weekend, they invited their co-star, Kristen Doute, to check it out.

Throughout Doute’s visit, she, Schwartz, and Maloney, shared a number of photos and videos from inside of the couple’s new place, including a view of the kitchen, living area, swimming pool, and bathroom.

“I think this hallway is bigger than your old apartment,” Doute said to Maloney in one of her clips.

“Welcome to the Fresh Princess of Bel Air!”

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have heard, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought a new home in the valley months ago and a short time later, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright revealed that they took had purchased a new pad in the area. Then, just weeks later, Doute became a homeowner.

Prior to Schwartz and Maloney’s home purchase, the couple celebrated the opening of Schwartz’s new restaurant with Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd, TomTom. As viewers witnessed weeks ago, Schwartz and Sandoval teamed up with the restauranteurs years ago and in August of last year, the West Hollywood location opened to a large crowd and continued to stay busy in the months that followed.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live in early March, Maloney broke the news that she and Schwartz were in the process of buying their very first home.

“Yeah, we might be in escrow? I haven’t told anyone… until now!” she announced.

Then, when host Andy Cohen commented that it was exciting, the reality star said, “I know, now we can have babies.”

Schwartz and Maloney got married in August 2016 in Northern California surrounded by their close friends and family members. Since then, both parties have expressed interest in having children but have not yet announced when they will begin trying.

Although it is unclear where Schwartz and Maloney moved, fans can expect to see more of their new home, and the homes of their co-stars, when Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season.

To see more of Schwartz, Maloney, and their co-stars, don’t miss the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 tonight, Monday, April 29 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.