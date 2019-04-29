Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorably Sassy Photos Of Baby True Soaking Up The Sun On Instagram

True Thompson is so sassy! Khloe Kardashian shared adorable photos of her 1-year-old daughter enjoying the sun on Monday afternoon. The little girl posed in her mother’s arms for the snapshots, and showed off her fun personality — something True likely inherited from her mother.

Khloe’s post on her Instagram feed shows True sporting a pink flamingo one-piece swimsuit with a matching swim cap and pink sunglasses. In the first photo, the little girl flashes a bright smile. Then, in the second image, True stares forward — her lips tightly shut in a disapproving glance. Finally, in the third photo, True holds her sunglasses in her hands and gives the camera a look of total confusion and sassy disbelief.

“Happy Sunnnn [sic]…. wait wait mommy messed up, it’s Monday. I’m sorry Happy Monday Baby True,” Khloe captioned the hilarious series.

The post has accrued over 390,000 likes. Fans and friends swarmed to the comments section to tell baby True how cute she is.

“WORK!” commented Khloe’s best friend, actress Malika Haqq.

“Can not handle the cuteness,” marketing executive Simon Huck added.

Khloe has been criticized in the past for constantly keeping baby True’s hair covered with a head wrap, beanie, or bow. The reality star has never confirmed her reasoning behind the fashion choice. Some fans believe that Khloe is struggling to manage her bi-racial daughter’s curly hair, and instead chooses to keep it tucked away, according to Cosmopolitan.

The mother of one shares True with her ex-boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, Khloe revealed that her daughter had reached a major milestone — True took her first steps! In two heartwarming videos posted to Khloe’s Instagram Stories, True wandered slowly but surely up to her mother before walking around the living room with confidence.

In the background of the videos, Khloe cheered her little girl on, E! News reported.

Khloe is raising True solo since her split from Thompson. The breakup follows his alleged affair with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan reunited for the little girl’s first birthday party earlier this month, but have remained distant from each other otherwise.

On Sunday evening’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe opened up about Thompson’s first cheating scandal, a story which spread through the media just two days before True’s birth.

“It’s hard to overcome cheating,” she said. “It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision.”