50 Cent Says Randall Emmett Paid Him, ‘I Got My Money’

It looks like the fire is out on the feud between rapper 50 Cent and movie producer, Randall Emmett, best known as Lala Kent’s plus one on the Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules. Fans of all three people involved watched on social media as the rapper lit Emmett up over an unpaid debt.

TMZ reports that Fiddy and Emmett are all fair and square now that the debt has been paid. Over the weekend, 50 Cent got down and dirty, demanding that Kent’s boyfriend pay back the money that was owed to him.

The rapper called Emmett names, threatened him, and mocked his relationship with the Vanderpump Rules star, and set Monday as the deadline for returning all of the money owed. 50 Cent likened Emmett to Harvey Weinstein and shamed Kent for taking gifts like a Range Rover in exchange for sex. After the producer sent Fiddy $250,000 on Sunday, he hoped that the rhetoric would be toned down, but the deal was, pay the balance of the money, and the ranting would stop.

When Monday came around, Emmett was true to his word, and the wire went through with the $750,000 balance. 50 Cent posted the text chain on Twitter along with a message for Emmett.

50 Cent posted on Twitter that the beef was over and he has his money, but he also showed that he means business.

“I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. positive vibes now guys. LOL # lecheminduroi # bransoncognac # bellator.”

But 50 Cent also showed the world that in addition to rapping, he is a business boss, as he now has the money Randall Emmett owed him, plus the profits from the sale of T-shirts that read “I’m sorry fofty,” which is an odd typo that went viral during the throwdown.

So the rapper created a limited edition T-shirt ($32.99), and in less than 24 hours, he made $300,000, which seemed to put a smile on his face (or at least a smile emoji on his Instagram), posting, “wow I like this FOFTY thing man????and that was only a few hours.”

Lala Kent’s Instagram account is unusually calm, with a week-old post on the page and her Instagram story teasing the season finale of Vanderpump Rules. It seems that the storm has passed for Emmett and Kent, but the celebrity feud provided a strange and amusing diversion for fans on social media for the entire weekend.