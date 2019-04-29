Wilt Chamberlain 100-Point Game Score Sheet Sells For Amazing $214K

The Philadelphia Warriors’ score sheet from Wilt Chamberlain’s record-breaking 100-point game sold for over $214,579 at auction on Saturday, according to SCP Auctions.

The sheet recalls an incredible moment in sports history when Chamberlain’s team played the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on March 2, 1962. The basketball legend scored 100 points during the game — an NBA record that still stands. The Warriors won the game 169 to 147, which was the highest scoring NBA game at the time.

The sheet, which was autographed by Chamberlain, was held by the original scorer of the game until he passed away. His widow reportedly gifted the sheet to a friend who eventually decided to sell it after holding on to it for years, TMZ reported.

The collector’s item, which was handwritten by former Philadelphia Warriors statistician Toby DeLuca, was expected to fetch about $100,000.

But apparently, it was worth much more — primarily because of what it represents.

Interestingly, the monumental event was hardly witnessed by anyone, which perhaps could explain why the score sheet brought in so much money. Sports Collectors Daily reported that only 4,124 people witnessed the game. No members of the media were there, and the only audio recording is from the 4th quarter.

“Wilt’s 100-point game is widely considered the single greatest individual feat in sports history,” SCP’s Auction Director Brendan Wells said, SCD reported.

“Few mementos from the seemingly mythological game have survived. This scoresheet, with such well-documented provenance, may be the most important, authentic piece that collectors ever have a chance to acquire. It certainly got the price it deserves,” he said.

Chamberlain achieved many records while he was in the NBA. Along with scoring the most points in a game, he also scored most points per game in a season, the most points in a season, the most points scored in a half, and the most 50-point games in a season. In total, he holds 72 records, 68 of which he holds by himself, according to the NBA.

Chamberlain, also known as the Big Dipper, retired as the basketball player who had scored the most points with a whopping 31,419. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Michael Jordan have since surpassed that record.

Chamberlain started his professional career with the Harlem Globetrotters in 1958 and played for the NBA for 16 years before retiring in the 1973 season. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978.

There was no mention of who scored the piece of basketball history.