Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Finn Asks Liz About Hayden, Fans Hope For A Rebecca Budig Return

General Hospital fans have been watching Finn try to scrounge up the courage to propose to Anna, but one interruption after another has held him back. During the sneak peek for Tuesday’s show, spoilers hint that he might have another reason to hold back on proposing. He will approach Elizabeth and ask if she has talked to her sister Hayden lately, and this already has viewers buzzing.

Fans know that the last everybody say of Hayden, portrayed by actress Rebecca Budig, she had abruptly left Port Charles and told Finn she’d lost their baby. However, she remained pregnant and General Hospital viewers have always been quite vocal in wanting the actress and her character to return.

As The Inquisitr shared previously, ABC executive Nathan Varni teased that the possibility she’d come back existed. Unfortunately, he also kept things vague about whether it’d ever happen.

A while back, Hayden sent a letter to Finn and wanted to meet with him. He was going to go, with Anna’s support, and he changed his mind at the last minute. At the time, he insisted that Hayden was his past and Anna was his future, so it’s interesting that he’s now asking Elizabeth about her.

Could this upcoming conversation between Finn and Liz be a signal that perhaps Hayden is returning?

As Soap Opera News details, not long ago Budig told Soap Opera Digest that she would “never say never” when it came to returning to soaps. She is working on a few episodes of a new new series for Spectrum now and it is slated to debut in May. However, General Hospital fans also see that she’s doing a GH-related charity event this weekend and some wonder if that’s a sign of potential things to come.

Even before the Hayden mention popped up in the sneak peek for Tuesday’s show, some General Hospital fans have been renewing their quest to see Budig brought back. This is a fairly major loose end that has been hanging for a while, especially since viewers knew that Hayden was still pregnant when she left Port Charles.

Finn's failed drug tests raise questions and Hayden has to decide if she's willing to follow where they lead. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/miqQfU5m2H — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 5, 2017

Is Finn just asking Elizabeth about Hayden in an effort to fully close that chapter of his life, or is there still a draw there he can’t resist? Will General Hospital bring Rebecca Budig back as so many have been hoping for so long now?

General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything more about this mention or what it means yet. It seems unlikely that viewers will see Budig back, and this mention will probably amount to very little. Fans aren’t giving up on the possibility of a return yet though and people will be tuning in to Tuesday’s show to get the scoop.