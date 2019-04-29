Bikini Babe Devin Brugman Flaunts Major Cleavage In Seriously Racy Swimsuit

Bikini model Devin Brugman sure knows how to bring the heat to any beach she saunters on, and a snap posted to Instagram by the gorgeous brunette on Monday is proof perfect of that. Brugman hit the shoreline wearing a seriously racy, one-piece swimsuit, and her fans went absolutely wild for the shot.

The black, skintight number hugged Brugman’s curves in all the right places. Featuring an extremely dramatic, plunging neckline, the model’s ample cleavage was on full display. Her buxom chest nearly spilled out of the top of the suit, and the high-cut garb showed off her curvaceous thighs perfectly.

Brugman closed her eyes and let the warmth of the beach cascade over her sunkissed skin, and she wore her chestnut-colored locks in damp, beach-babe waves. She playfully ran a hand through her hair, showing off her toned arms, as the waves crashed behind her. She wore heavy sweeps of bronzer and a sheer, glittery gloss that made her plump pout stand out.

Brugman has been on a seriously sexy streak as of late. Yesterday, the model took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a Los Angeles church wearing another racy outfit, complete with a plunging neckline. She wore a sheer shawl that spilled down her arms and back as she clutched onto some rosary beads, looking thoughtful and away from the camera.

For that shot, the model chose to wear a set of on-trend, layered necklaces, and her delicate wrist tattoo was on full display as she lifted her hand to her face.

In another photo from the same shoot posted to Instagram two days ago, Brugman stood at the altar to reveal the entire ensemble. The off-the-shoulder dress that amplified her voluptuous body featured a high slit up the thigh that left very little to the imagination. She pulled her hair back in a low, chic ponytail and placed her hands on her hips while giving a smoldering look off camera. She dressed up the daring attire with a set of cross-style earrings and some delicate bracelets.

Not only is Brugman a famed bikini model, but she’s also a pretty good cook. She showed off her kitchen skills in her Instagram story, starting with a trip to the market for shrimp and crab legs, and then brought the bounty home to walk her fans through her process of getting a gorgeous dinner for two on the table.

In her signature style, she wore a low-cut tank top, pulling her hair into a messy top-knot as she sliced into the crab legs and gave some tips on cooking a delicious, yet healthy meal.