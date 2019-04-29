Bella Thorne Shows Off Toned Abs In Sheer White Bralette And Booty Shorts

Bella Thorne is soaking up the sun and enjoying nature in her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a photo of herself hanging out by a few trees while wearing a skin-tight bra and booty shorts on Monday afternoon.

The photo on Thorne’s Instagram feed showed the 21-year-old former Disney star wearing a practically see-through white bralette and matching booty shorts as she observed a few green trees behind her. Thorne’s tanned, toned abs and thighs were on full display with the cheeky look, one which she accessorized with gold bracelets, a gold watch, and a few long beads around her neck. Her thick ginger locks were pulled into a loose braid behind her head.

“When the trees shake I wonder if they are crying for a better world around them,” Thorne captioned the photo, adding a crying face emoji.

The post currently boasts over 250,000 likes. In the comments, fans praised the actress for her flawless physique.

“Body goals!!” one person wrote.

“Those trees are shaking cause [sic] they’re in your presence,” another said.

“[This photo] is telling me to go to the gym,” a third fan quipped.

Thorne has been heavily promoting her new book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, which is expected to be available on July 9, 2019. Her fourth title is a collection of poems detailing her personal struggles, relationships, and carefree lifestyle.

Earlier this month, the star made headlines when she announced her split from boyfriend Mod Sun via an Instagram post. Thorne shared a photo of herself and the rapper dressed to the nines for an event, adding a heartbreaking caption, per Entertainment Tonight.

“I will always love you,” Thorne wrote in the caption of the classy image, one which featured Mod Sun in the background. “All good things must come to an end.????”

Mod Sun opened up about the split last week, revealing in an interview with Page Six that it was “unexpected” — and that he will always love Thorne. The rapper admitted that it “hurt like hell,” but also that he is getting better each day. He assured fans that the split was the best option for both himself and the actress.

Thorne reportedly struggled for some time following the break-up, but revealed in another photo — one of herself smiling amidst a field of sunflowers — that she needed to heal.

“Happy girl was sad girl and needed a break to breathe. Running myself down and now I feel better. Thank u [sic],” she wrote.