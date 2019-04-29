Amanda Cerny Bares Middriff, Stuns In Little White Crop Top In New Snapshot

It’s safe to say that Amanda Cerny is one of the most popular influencers on the planet.

So far, the brunette beauty has already amassed a crazy big following of 24 million on Instagram alone, and she also has well over 2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. While she is very well known for her great sense of humor, she also happens to be very easy on the eyes — making her fans swoon. In her most recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old looks incredible in one of her everyday outfits.

In the image, the YouTuber sits with a friend on a bench outdoors, and the two appear to be having a great time together. Amanda is all smiles for the camera as she puts one hand against her pal’s to form the shape of a heart. On the bottom, the social media star rocks a white and blue patterned maxi dress that hugs around her waist. On the top, Cerny looks absolutely stunning in a tight white crop top that shows off a little bit of cleavage while also displaying her toned and tanned abs.

To complete her sexy look, the 27-year-old wears her hair slicked back in a ponytail and appears to be wearing very minimal makeup. She also rocks a pair of reflective sunglasses on top of her head. And her friend looks just as good as Amanda while wearing her long blonde locks down and curled, completing her look with a black blouse and black and white polka-dot pants.

Fans have already given the photo a ton of attention with over 620,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments within just hours of the post going live. While most fans took to the post to gush over how amazing Amanda looks, countless others couldn’t help but let her know what huge fans of hers they are.

“You are the reason i open my Instagram,” one follower wrote.

“You are the best. Luv from India.”

“How are you so beautiful,” another fan asked.

As fans know, Amanda first gained widespread fame by making short Vine videos. The brunette beauty recently sat down for an interview with Forbes where she chatted about life as an entrepreneur and how she’s built a multi-million dollar brand. She also dished on why she loves comedy so much in the wide-ranging interview.

“You have to stick with what you enjoy and what you’re good at. So me doing beauty vlogs all the time, I would feel fake doing it because that’s not me,” she shared. “With comedy, I was always surrounded by comedians and joking around. And I loved writing. Writing skits and sketches and stuff.”

Fans can follow all of Amanda’s adventures on her Instagram page.