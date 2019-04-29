Camille Kostek Rocks Corset Crop Top & Booty Shorts Alongside Rob Gronkowski At Stagecoach Festival

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are making the best of festival season, as her Instagram proves. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself alongside her beau at the Stagecoach Festival in which she is rocking a festival-ready attire that puts her famous figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 27-year-old model is rocking a black corset crop top in a material that resembles leather or PVC. The sassy top includes two thin straps that go over the swimsuit model’s shoulders and an underwire bra frame that puts her busty figure on display. She teamed her corset with a pair of booty denim shorts that go around her navel area, helping accentuate her wide hips and drawing attention to her exposed midsection and toned abs.

Kostek completed her country look with a pair of knee-high black cowboy boots and a matching black hair. Her blonde hair is in a side part and down as it falls over her shoulder and onto her chest.

She is hugging Gronkowski, who opted for a more relaxed look consisting of a light gray sleeveless shirt that reaches down below his hips, which she paired with a pair of beige shorts. Like his girlfriend, the 29-year-old former New England Patriots tight end is wearing a pair of black cowboy boots. Gronk completed his look with a bandanna featuring the flag of the United States around his neck.

The post, which Kostek shared with her 548,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 230 comments within just about four hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the couple.

“The greatest duo of modern times,” one user wrote.

“You two are the cutest,” another one chimed in.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been together since around March 2015, when she resigned from the cheerleading team of the Patriots to pursue a career in modeling, adding that they met after she had left the team, as she told Fox News.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team. I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met,” she said, according to the report.