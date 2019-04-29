Instagram Blasts ‘Desperate’ Jenelle Evans, Predicts Her Future As ‘Farrah Abraham’

Instagram seems to be slamming Teen Mom stars of late. While Farrah Abraham appears to be a primary target, her franchise co-star, Jenelle Evans, isn’t far behind.

On April 28, Jenelle updated her Instagram feed. Far from family snaps or the usual motherhood getup, the picture only showed a Louis Vuitton bag. The “shopping spree giveaway” promised a lucky winner a $1,000 gift card for the luxury French luggage brand. Jenelle’s fans were encouraged to follow @instainternationals101’s Instagram account. Commenting and liking Jenelle’s post was also encouraged in the caption. The Teen Mom 2 star stated her update was not “sponsored by Instagram, or Louis Vuitton.”

Fans don’t appear to have responded well to Jenelle’s latest share. The most-liked comment attached to the post came with a prediction for the 27-year-old mother of three.

“A glance into your future after teen mom. Desperately trying to sell or advertise to stay financially afloat and relevant [sic] best example of your future: Farrah Abraham.”

“Pass,” one fan quipped. Another follower took a swipe at Jenelle’s “Hey friends” caption intro. Questioning the words, this follower asked “since when” to the suggestion that Jenelle has any friends. On the plus side, a sizable amount of fans appeared to “want” the bag.

Predicting a trajectory similar to that of Farrah Abraham may come off as a harsh criticism. The Teen Mom OG starlet’s spiral from motherhood figure to sex tape celebrity has dominated headlines of late. In March, Cosmopolitan reported Farrah choosing to “quit” the reality franchise in favor of a career in the adult entertainment industry. Just this month, Farrah’s poorly-received Instagram promotions saw her called “disturbed,” per The Inquisitr. Farrah’s Instagram feed now comes with a heavy promotional agenda, alongside videos of “butt injections,” per E! Online.

The Louis Vuitton update also saw the legitimacy of the “giveaway” being questioned. One fan called out to “thirsty girls” – the belief that a gift card will “actually buy you this bag” seemed suspect to this particular user. “Not worth it. Not doin all that….” was another response, likely spying the list of entry requirements.

Jenelle has 2.9 million Instagram followers. Much like Farrah Abraham, however, even Jenelle’s family pictures have come under fire. While Farrah has been slammed for allowing her daughter to wear makeup and to have waxed eyebrows, Jenelle has been accused of “bullying” her own children, per The Hollywood Gossip.

As tempting as some users found yesterday’s update, it would appear that some Instagram users have little love for Jenelle and her Louis Vuitton promotions.