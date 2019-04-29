Instagram Blasts ‘Desperate’ Jenelle Evans, Predicts Her Future As ‘Farrah Abraham’

Instagram seems to be slamming Teen Mom stars of late. While Farrah Abraham mostly appears the worst hit, her franchise co-star, Jenelle Evans isn’t far behind.

On April 28, Jenelle updated her Instagram. Void of family snaps or the usual motherhood getup, the picture only showed a Louis Vuitton bag. The “shopping spree giveaway” promised a lucky winner a $1,000 gift card for the luxury French luggage brand. Jenelle’s fans were encouraged to follow @instainternationals101’s Instagram – the handle’s bio suggests managing the “giveaway” and “customer outreach” for Instaloops1. Likewise encouraged was commenting and liking on Jenelle’s post itself. The Teen Mom 2 star stated her update not to be “sponsored by Instagram, or Louis Vuitton.”

Fans don’t appear to have responded well. The most-liked comment came with a prediction for the 27-year-old mother of three.

“A glance into your future after teen mom. Desperately trying to sell or advertise to stay financially afloat and relevant [sic] best example of your future: Farrah Abraham”

One fan simply said they would “pass.” Another took a swipe at Jenelle’s “Hey friends” caption intro. Questioning the words, they asked “since when” Jenelle has any friends. On the plus side, a sizeable amount of fans appeared to “want” the bag.

Predicting a trajectory following that of Abraham comes as particularly damning. The Teen Mom OG‘s spiral from motherhood figure to sex tape celebrity has dominated headlines of late. In March, Cosmopolitan reported Farrah choosing to “quit” the reality franchise in favor of a career in the adult entertainment industry. Just this month, Farrah’s poorly-received Instagram promotions saw her called “disturbed,” per The Inquisitr. Farrah’s Instagram now comes with a heavy promotional agenda, alongside videos of “butt injections,” per E Online.

The Louis Vuitton update also saw the legitimacy of the “giveaway” questioned. One fan called out to “thirsty girls” – the belief that a gift card will “actually buy you this bag” seemed suspect to them. “Not worth it. Not doin all that….” was another response. This one likely ties in with the caption’s somewhat-convoluted instructions.

Jenelle has 2.9 million Instagram followers. Much like Farrah Abraham, however, even Jenelle’s family pictures have come under fire. While Farrah has been slammed for allowing her daughter to wear makeup and have waxed eyebrows, Jenelle has been accused of “bullying” her own children, per The Hollywood Gossip.

Tempting as some users found yesterday’s update, it would appear that Instagram has little love for Jenelle and her Louis Vuitton promises.