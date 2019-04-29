Lori Loughlin & Her Daughters Are Now Sticking Together Amid College Admissions Scandal

When news of the college admissions scandal initially broke last month, Lori Loughlin’s close relationship with her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella seemed to crumble. The two college girls spent time with their friends and stayed out of the public eye as their mother and father Mossimo Giannulli entered an intense legal battle. While Isabella forgave her parents quickly, Olivia reportedly avoided Loughlin and Giannulli for several weeks. Now, however, a source has revealed to People that the family of four is slowly coming back together as the fallout from the scandal begins to settle.

“Both Olivia and Bella have been around,” the source explained. “Olivia still wants to rebuild her business. She is positive that she will be able to. She isn’t one to give up.”

Olivia, 19, lost several partnerships immediately following news of her parents’ involvement in the widespread conspiracy. As a rising YouTuber and social media influencer, she worked with brands like TRESemme, Sephora, Hewett-Packard, Princess Polly, Lulu, and more. Many of Olivia’s collaborations were taken down as these businesses avoided affiliation with the scandal.

At first, the young social media star reportedly felt angry at her parents for “ruining her career.” She began staying with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jackson Guthy, and allegedly stopped speaking to her mother. However, as the Inquisitr reported in early April, Olivia now feels confident that she can “rebuild” her growing brand.

“Olivia had her own life and business. She was always very driven and worked very hard to achieve what she had. This was her passion…She most certainly will find a way to start over again,” a source said at the time.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s mother is struggling to focus on anything but her ongoing legal battle. People’s source explained that, without work, she has been stressing over the future. The former Full House star was fired from her roles on the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart and Netflix’s Fuller House last month.

“Lori is used to being very busy with work and her family, so it’s difficult mentally for her that this is the focus,” they said. “[Lori and Mossimo] have mostly been staying home and spending time as a family.”

The situation has overall been very stressful for Loughlin, Giannuli, Isabella, and Olivia, but the source explained that they are determined now more than ever to push through as a family.

“Their attitude is more like, ‘We are going get through this as a family,” the source concluded. “After they were first hit with charges, it was a chaotic situation for everyone. Things have definitely calmed down.”