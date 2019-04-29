Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: A Memorial Service Is Held For Ryan As Ava’s Scheme Kicks Off

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Monday, April 29, suggest that things will be complicated throughout Port Charles. The sneak peek for the show indicates that a small group will gather to have a memorial service for Ryan, but there’s more to this farewell than meets the eye.

The sneak peek for Monday’s show reveals that Ava, Laura, Kevin, Felicia, and Mac will gather to stage a funeral service for the supposedly-dead Ryan. Of course, viewers know that all five of these characters are working together with the belief that Ryan is likely still alive and can be lured back to Port Charles.

Laura will toss a small bouquet of flowers onto the pile of dirt where they probably just buried Ryan’s hand. As she does, she will comment that he lost and they won.

Granted, General Hospital spoilers hint that it may be a bit premature for Laura to get too confident in claiming a victory here. Of course, this crew is doing all of this for show and saying something like that would probably get exactly the intended reaction from Ryan if he’s watching and listening from a spot nearby.

As The Inquisitr has detailed, Laura will soon connect with Robert and they will work as a team to pursue another part of this plan. General Hospital spoilers tease that Ava will soon get an ominous, mystery call of some sort and at some point, it will be confirmed that Ryan is still alive.

Mac is far from onboard with Felicia and Ava's plan to lure Ryan out of hiding. Can he be convinced otherwise?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @JohnJYork pic.twitter.com/eIEnK0UuEu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 25, 2019

According to SheKnows Soaps, Monday’s episode also has a lot of Dawn of Day chaos incorporated. Sonny, Jason, and Sam are all pursuing different avenues when it comes to trying to destroy Shiloh. Based on a tweet from executive producer Frank Valentini, it looks like Sonny’s approach includes sending Milo into DOD posing as a potential new member under a fake name.

Margaux will stand with Valerie as she asks Chase if she’s sure Kristina’s family doesn’t know where she is. Based on the sneak peek, it looks as if Chase will try to dole out a bit of spin here and at some point during Monday’s show, Margaux will make some sort of confession.

Will Sam's deception be enough to keep Shiloh off of Kristina's trail? Click to watch today's all-new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/Rx9LpyztwT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 17, 2019

Chase feels pretty sure that Michael knows much more than he’s let on, but he’s also determined to protect Willow and he wants to Shiloh taken down. He won’t want to expose Michael or his family for kidnapping, but he is anxious to ensure that Kristina is safe.

All signs point toward the week of April 29 being one filled with chaos, drama, and heartbreak for fans of General Hospital. Spoilers signal that there may be some buzzworthy twists and turns coming soon and viewers have a lot to keep up with as the May sweeps period kicks into high gear.