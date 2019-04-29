Model & Surfer Anastasia Ashley Shows Off Booty In Skimpy Lace Thong In New Instagram Photo

Anastasia Ashely is both a gifted surfer and a model, two skillsets that she often shares with her Instagram fans. Late on Sunday, the 32-year-old brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in skimpy underwear as she promotes an electric trimmer for men.

In the post in question, the California native is standing in front of a bathroom counter with her back to the camera as she rocks a black lace thong that puts her booty on full display. She teamed her underwear with a matching black bra with details in lace and thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck.

Ashley is holding the electric trimmer in her right hand while she stands in front of a myriad of other products from Manscaped, a brand that specializes in “below-the-belt grooming and hygiene,” as its Instagram page describes. In the first photo of the series, Ashley is looking over her shoulder at the onlooker with a serious gaze and her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. In the second snapshot, her face is facing forward, completely hidden from the camera in a shot that focuses on her back, putting her booty front and center.

Ashley is wearing her ombre hair in a middle part and down large, loose waves that cascade onto her back. While it is hard to say for sure, she appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing a more natural look.

The post, which Ashley shared with her 1 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 31,000 likes and over 330 comments within about half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the pro surfer and model took to the comments section to praise her body and physique.

“You look so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are a perfect 10,” another one chimed in, adding a red heart emoji.

In a 2016 Q&A with GQ, Ashley opened up about her personal life, adding that she was raised between Oahu and Orange County as a child, though she traveled around the world from the age of 10. She also discussed her social media persona, opening up about what offends her and what doesn’t, and whether she reads the comments section.

“I’m a human and have feelings, so I don’t get offended ever at people judging me for my looks. The ones about my surfing ability — those are the ones I get more sensitive about,” she told GQ.