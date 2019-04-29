‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Provides Some Competition For The Logan Sisters

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will cause some waves on this CBS soap opera. The blonde mother has just arrived in Los Angeles and already has men drooling all over her. Since the Logan women have always ruled the roost, they may find the competition rather unnerving.

Shauna’s Wild Youth Resulted In Flo

Shauna freely admits that she was rather undiscerning during her youth. The main reason that she never told Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who her father was was because she didn’t have a clue. She suspected that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was her father, but since he disappeared after their one night together, she never made the effort to find out who had fathered her daughter.

Flo took matters into her own hands and ordered a DNA test. The results were rather shocking. She was the only daughter of Storm Logan (William DeVry), brother to the Logan sisters. Shauna soon learned that Flo’s biological family was extremely well-off and that her daughter’s future was set.

Dollar Bill Thinks She’s Hot

Bill recently cried on Shauna’s shoulder. The publishing tycoon had just been rejected by Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He had asked Katie to marry him and she had refused. She still remembered how he had hurt her. However, she had a change of heart after speaking to her sisters and decided to find him.

Katie found Dollar Bill with Shauna. She saw him touching Shauna’s shoulder as the blonde said goodbye. Katie seemed to be perturbed by this seemingly innocuous gesture.

Katie knows Bill. They have been married twice and she knows that he has always had an eye for a beautiful woman. He has repeatedly mentioned to anyone who cared that he found Shauna hot. In fact, during their conversation with each other, he and Shauna complimented each other on their looks. It appears as if Katie may have every reason to be worried.

Ridge Dresses Shauna On The Bold and the Beautiful

Even Ridge won’t be immune to Shauna’s charms. The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will ask Shauna to model one of the Forrester Creation designs on Friday, May 3. Shauna will gladly try the gown on and Ridge will be impressed by her beauty.

According to She Knows Soaps, Ridge and Brooke will experience some tension due to disagreements about their children. It seems only natural that his interest will be piqued by Shauna, the woman from Las Vegas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.