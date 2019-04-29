Stassi Schroeder Celebrates The Release Of Her New Book With Boyfriend Beau Clark And ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

See photos from this weekend's events.

Stassi Schroeder is currently on tour to promote her new book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B***h Handbook.

Over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of herself and Clark on the red carpet during a tour event at Bloomingdales. Meanwhile, days prior, Schroeder shared a series of photos of herself and her co-stars at an event at Barnes & Noble.

“I’m officially a NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLER!!!!!!! Ahhhhhhh!” Schroeder wrote in the caption of her photo with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

Schroeder also posted an image of herself with Ariana Madix, who was also in attendance at the event.

As for the remaining female cast members, it’s unclear why Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent weren’t in attendance and Schroeder is simply not close to Raquel Leviss or Billie Lee, who appearing guest-starring roles on the show.

Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B***h Handbook was released on April 16 and quickly became a New York Times Best Seller, which Schroeder has been sharing with her online audience over the past several days.

Schroeder and Clark debuted their romance on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 at the end of last year and in the months since, their love for one another has been evident, which it makes it no surprise that he’s been in attendance during a number of her book signings.

While Schroeder and Clark sparked rumors of a potential engagement last year, they don’t appear to have actually taken that step with one another quite yet and during a recent interview with Us Weekly, their co-star, Lala Kent, suspected the pair would actually welcome their first child before they get engaged or married.

“I think they’re gonna have a baby before they get engaged,” Kent said. “I just see that in her future. Because I don’t think they have any plans to get engaged and start planning a wedding, but she wants a baby and so does he, so who knows.”

According to Kent, she loves Clark and is so happy about his relationship with her co-star.

“He brings out a side of her… I think she can still be her crazy, fun self and she feels comfortable and confident with it, which is exciting to watch,” she explained.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.