‘Barbie Doll’ Abby Dowse Pops Out Of Bondage-Style Lingerie, Instagram Has ‘No Words’

Something about Abby Dowse is leaving Instagram lost for words today.

On April 29, the Australian bombshell updated her account. Eye-popping, cleavage-flaunting, and decidedly lacy, Abby’s Monday update is channeling all things red. Her bold-colored lingerie is flashing as much leg as it is cleavage, but there’s an unusual addition – Abby’s matching wrist fabrics suggest a slight bondage vibe.

Head-to-toe, Abby is laced-up. String briefs and a cut-out bra with a gold-effect clasp handle flaunting this girl’s enviable physique. However, there’s more. A matching eye mask and the aforementioned arm accessories are all made from the same material. They’re leaving this girl looking a little tied-up.

With nothing but a pendant cross necklace for accessories, Abby has likely kept things minimal to keep the focus on the outfit. Likewise bareboned is the setting – Abby’s tan skin and red lingerie are popping against a nondescript white wall. Fans trying to pinpoint their reactions seem to be struggling. A user appearing to be named Chloe didn’t seem successful, as her comment would suggest.

“Umm there are no words”

Another comment compared Dowse to a well-known doll.

“Omg all red today barbie doll”

Abby’s own caption gives a nod to the Fashion Nova lingerie being donned. It also acknowledges both the “red” and “lace” aspects of today’s look.

Abby has 1.3 million Instagram followers. Her name largely appears affiliated with affordable fashion brands. Just last week, The Sun mentioned Abby as part of the celebrities digging Pretty Little Thing’s “bowkini.” The newspaper also quoted a caption from Abby’s Pretty Little Thing-clad snap.

“Working on my underboob tan on this fine Monday”

The “Barbie” moniker comes fitting for this sensation. A busty chest, curvaceous rear, and markedly-slender waist do appear to replicate the proportions made iconic by the Barbie doll. Likewise Barbie-esque are Abby’s long blonde hair, blue eyes, and tan skin. While little girls play with this toy from a box, adult fans seem well catered-to by Abby’s regular updates.

Suspenders and skimpy bras might dominate this girl’s feed, but Abby will take the plunge. Earlier this month, Abby went fully topless as she took to the beaches of Australia’s Gold Coast. Wearing nothing but ripped yellow jeans and shades, Dowse appeared to be dowsing herself in her favorite “sunshine.” The word features in the opening line of her Instagram bio. Rays make Abby “happy.”

When it comes to making fans happy, today’s update seems to be doing the trick. The red-centric snap had racked up over 22,000 likes within nine hours of being posted.