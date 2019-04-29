Karlie Kloss Flaunts Perfect Body In Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Karlie Kloss will be featured in the May 2019 edition of Vogue Paris, and the supermodel has been sharing a few sneak peeks of the photo shoot with her Instagram fans. Over the weekend, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a few photos, including one in which she is rocking a gorgeous black swimsuit that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the 26-year-old model is posing in front of a white wall with her side to the camera. She rocks a black strapless swimsuit that features a cutout on the side, one which exposes Kloss’ obliques and waist, highlighting her fit physique. In addition, the high-cut piece comes all the way to her waist, accentuating the model’s legs and backside. Kloss’ athletic body is further showcased as she tugs at the sides of the scanty bikini, showing off even more skin.

The Chicago native is standing tall, with her back slightly arched and her head tilted back. The pose highlights the natural curves of her body. Her blond hair is wet and slicked back, falling behind her neck and shoulders. Her face is tilted upwards as she keeps her eyes closed in a contemplative expression.

The post, which Kloss shared with her 8.1 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 114,000 likes and over 500 comments in a matter of hours. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to share their admiration for the supermodel.

“Waiting for your vogue Paris cover like now,” one user wrote.

“Unreal you are unreal,” another fan pointed out.

In addition to this swimsuit photo, Kloss also recently shared another snapshot — one in which she was seen topless. The model was captured while showing off her her tan lines as she wore a sophisticated straw hat by Chanel. This particular image was offered up on the Vogue Paris Instagram page as well.

“With the coming summer sun, protecting our skin has never been so important. In the May issue of Vogue Paris, out April 26, we round up the best SPFs on the market,” the publication captioned the shot.

Kloss was a Victoria’s Secret Angel between 2013 and 2015. She then took a break to study at New York University in 2015 and 2016. The following year, she walked the Victoria’s Secret runway once more — but since then, Kloss has moved into the realm of reality TV. As People previously noted, Kloss has recently stepped in as the host of Bravo’s Project Runway. Heidi Klum passed the torch to Kloss after having hosted the show for 16 seasons.