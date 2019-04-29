Karlie Kloss Flaunts Perfect Body In Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Karlie Kloss will be featured in the May edition of Vogue Paris, and the supermodel has been sharing a few sneak peeks of the photo shoot with her Instagram fans. Over the weekend, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a few photos, including one in which she is rocking a gorgeous black swimsuit that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the 26-year-old model is posing in front of a white plank wall with her side to the camera as she rocks a black strapless swimsuit that features a cutout on the side, which exposes Kloss obliques and waist, highlighting her fit physique. In addition, the high-leg piece comes all the way up to waist, accentuating model legs and backside, which is further showcased by the fact that Kloss is tugging at the sides, bringing it up even higher.

The Chicago native is standing tall with her back slightly arched and head tilted back, in a pose that highlights the natural curves of her body. Her blonde hair is wet and slicked back, falling onto her back. Her face is slightly turned up as she keeps her eyes closed, in a contemplative, inward expression.

The post, which Kloss shared with her 8.1 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 114,000 likes and over 500 comments within a little over half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration to the supermodel.

“Waiting for your vogue Paris cover like now,” one user wrote.

“Unreal you are unreal,” another one pointed out.

In addition to this swimsuit photo, Kloss also shared another snapshot in which she is featured topless, showing her her tan lines as she wears a sophisticated straw hat by Chanel, as indicated on the Instagram page for Vogue Paris, where the same shot was also shared.

“With the coming summer sun, protecting our skin has never been so important. In the May issue of Vogue Paris, out April 26, we round up the best SPFs on the market,” the publication captioned the shot.

Kloss was a Victoria’s Secret Angel between 2013 and 2015, when she took a break to study at New York University in 2015 and 2016. The following year, she walked the Victoria’s Secret runway once more, but since then, Kloss has moved onto the realm of reality TV. As People previously noted, Kloss has recently stepped in as host of Bravo’s Project Runway when Heidi Klum passed the torch after 16 seasons.