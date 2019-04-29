Chrissy Teigen Weighs In On 50 Cent’s Instagram Feud With Lala Kent And Randall Emmett: ‘Love Me, Fofty’

Chrissy Teigen and other celebrities are discussing the messy dispute!

Chrissy Teigen spoke out amid 50 Cent’s feud with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett over the weekend on Twitter and a short time later, the rapper shared a screenshot of her post on his Instagram page.

“I never want 50 Cent to be mad at me,” Teigen had written, also adding, “Please love me, fofty.”

“I love you [Chrissy Teigen] and [John Legend], these people just keep trying me,” the rapper explained.

At the end of last week, 50 Cent shocked fans when he shared a clip of Vanderpump Rules and slammed Kent as a “h**” before labeling her fiancé, Emmett, who he works with on Starz’s BMF, a “sucker.” Then, after Kent suggested he had used the clip in an effort to poke fun at the Me Too movement, 50 Cent lashed out again by sharing another clip in which Kent said she was willing to do sexual favors to have access to a private jet.

After the post was shared, a number of celebrities weighed in on 50 Cent’s comments, including R&B singer Trey Songz, who left several laughing emojis in the comments section of his post, and Mario Lopez, who wrote, “Damn. She filthy AF #NoShame.”

In the rapper’s first clip, Kent was seen speaking to her co-star, Stassi Schroeder, about the way in which she and Emmett began dating and at one point, she admitted to sleeping with Emmett on the first night and revealed he bought her a Range Rover the day after.

Just after 50 Cent called out Kent and Emmett on Instagram, Emmett sent the rapper several text messages in which he attempted to apologize to 50 Cent before revealing that he wasn’t doing well and was planning to be admitted into the hospital.

Unfortunately, Emmett received no sympathy from 50 Cent and ever since his text message were sent, the rapper has continued to poke fun at him online and even revealed that the producer actually owes him $1 million.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 after the producer enlisted an assistant to ask her if she was an actor. Since the start of their relationship, Kent has acted in a number of his movies and in 2020, they are planning to get married in Miami, Florida, where Emmett was born and raised.

The wedding will not be featured on Vanderpump Rules, nor will Emmett be making appearances on any future episodes.

To see more of Kent, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.