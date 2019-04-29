‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, April 30: Flo, Zoe & Shauna Make An Unholy Pact

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 30 reveal that three women will make an unholy pact that will have far-reaching consequences. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Shauna (Denise Richards), and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will make an agreement which is in their best interest per Highlight Hollywood. Unfortunately, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) seems to be the least of their concerns once they reach a consensus.

Shauna nearly shot Zoe with her stun gun. After all, she walked into Flo’s apartment only to find her daughter lying on the floor with Zoe looming over her. She immediately assumed the worst and thought that Zoe was the reason that Flo was knocked out cold.

Of course, Zoe was partly responsible for Flo’s unconscious state. As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw, she and Flo were struggling for the phone. Flo wanted to call Hope and tell her the truth about her baby. The blonde felt that she could no longer keep their secret and wanted to come clean to her new cousin. However, Zoe was not about to let Flo compromise her dad’s freedom. She did not want her father to go to prison and she wanted to keep their secret at all costs. In the struggle, Flo fell and bumped her head.

Shauna saw her daughter on the floor and pulled out her weapon. She wanted to know who Zoe was and what she had done to Flo. Flo regained consciousness and told her mother that Zoe was Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) daughter. Shauna then understood why Zoe was in Flo’s apartment.

Soon, the trio will talk about the predicament they find themselves in. Although Flo wants to come forward with the truth, the other two ladies don’t think that that’s a wise choice. Zoe believes that they will all go to jail, while Shauna doesn’t want Flo to ruin her chances with the Logan family. After all, Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) told her that Flo practically fell in the butter when the DNA test proved that she was a Logan.

It seems as if Shauna and Zoe will find that they both don’t want Flo to confess. They will team up and try to convince the former croupier to think about her future before she tells Hope. After all, Hope will play an important role in Beth’s life as her aunt, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will take care of her like her own child.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.