Kate McKinnon May Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’

One of the mainstay performers on Saturday Night Live in recent years, as well as its most prolific political impressionist, may be leaving the show.

According to Variety, Kate McKinnon is nearing the end of her Saturday Night Live contract. The story said that McKinnon’s reps and the producers are talking about “working to find a way to keep her appearing on the program,” this may mark the end of her years as a regular on the show. The story also says that a decision may not be made on McKinnon’s future with the show until later this year.

McKinnon joined the venerable sketch comedy series in 2012, and quickly made her mark as one of the show’s most talented performers. She’s known for impressions of the likes of Hillary Clinton and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, while also showing the ability to impersonate such male celebrities as Justin Bieber and political figures Jeff Sessions and Rudy Guiliani.

The 35-year-old McKinnon has been appearing in movies for the last few years, including the 2016 Ghostbusters remake, Office Christmas Party, Rough Night, and The Spy Who Dumped Me. While her performances have been highly praised, McKinnon hasn’t quite established herself as of yet as a movie star or box office draw. However, that much outside movie work for an SNL performer is often an indication that a departure from the show may be imminent.

The actress was recently cast as the notorious Silicon Valley entrepreneur-turned-criminal defendant Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, an upcoming Hulu limited series based on the popular podcast of the same name. Jennifer Lawrence is attached to play Holmes in a different project about the Theranos scandal, a feature film that Adam McKay is scheduled to direct.

While SNL has had to deal with departures of major cast members for nearly its entire history, losing McKinnon would cost the show its most prominent impressionist, especially at a time when Saturday Night Live is increasingly reliant upon cameos and guest appearances from major celebrities, as well as returning alumni from the show.

Even if she does leave the series, there’s more of a path today for former Saturday Night Live cast members to make regular appearances on the show than there has been in the past. So if, say, a Hillary Clinton impression is required at some point in the future, it wouldn’t be a surprise if McKinnon returned to Studio 8H in order to deliver it.