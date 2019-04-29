Game Of Thrones Still Has Several Relationship Loose Ends To Tie Up After The Iron Throne Matter Is Settled

This post will contain a veritable googol of spoilers.

Game of Thrones is about many things: power, loyalty, lust. But from the first few scenes of the first episode, one of the major themes of the show has been relationships. There’s been unrequited love, marriages of convenience, incestuous relationships, abusive relationships, loving relationships that ended violently, teen crushes, and everything in between.

As of this writing (following the end of Episode 3 of Season 8), there are a handful of relationships that are developing, broadly hinted at, or likely going somewhere, and those loose ends will have to be tied up by the end of the series. Here, now, is a look at those relationships.

WARNING: The remainder of this article will contain open spoilers for the current season, and previous seasons, of Game of Thrones.

Sam & Gilly

This relationship looked doomed from the beginning: Sam was a Brother of the Night’s Watch, and had vowed not to take a wife. And even though they consummated their relationship, Sam has continued to treat Gilly (and Little Sam, who is, by the way, not his son) more like charges to be kept safe, rather than wife and son.

However, the Night’s Watch is no more. The Wall is ruined, the wildlings have made peace with the North, the White Walkers are destroyed. That means that, for all intents and purposes, Sam is free of his vows to the Night’s Watch and can take Gilly as his wife (and claim Little Sam as his son).

There’s another wrinkle: Sam is the only male heir to House Tarly, his father and brother having been killed last season. Once all the dust has settled, Sam and Gilly may very well become Lord and Lady Tarly.

Tormund & Brienne

In perhaps what has been the most one-sided romance in the show, Tormund Giantsbane continues to crush on Ser Brienne of Tarth while she continues to treat him with either open disdain or a knowing look, depending on the camera angle.

“If I were a king, I would knight you ten times over.”

Fans will be tremendously disappointed if both characters live to see the end of the series without having sealed the deal, so to speak.

Sansa & Tyrion

Episode 2 hinted at the love between Sansa and Theon, but with Theon having died, that avenue of exploration is closed. Episode 3 showed some tender moments between Sansa and Tyrion, however, and even hinted that they may get married (again).

If they did, their union would create a powerful alliance between the Lannisters and the Starks.

Arya & Gendry

What started as a giddy schoolgirl crush turned into a full-on, actual relationship in Episode 2. And since both characters survived the Battle of Winterfell, there will need to be some denoument of their relationship moving forward.

Maisie Williams shares her thoughts on the Arya / Gendry scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/auG4DDG8Zz — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) April 24, 2019

At first glance, their relationship would also appear doomed. Arya is, after all, the second daughter of a powerful House, and Gendry is a bastard.

However, the monarch has the power to legitimize a bastard (something that happened in a previous season). Jon or Dany (whomever ultimately takes the Iron Throne) could legitimize the bastard son of Robert Baratheon, opening the way for Arya & Gendry’s marriage. Doing so would also reunite House Stark and House Baratheon.

Other Relationships?

A few other characters remain uncoupled. Bran Stark, for example, is now a teenager and old enough to be married according to the rules of the Game of Thrones universe. Of course, Bran Stark is no longer Bran Stark, so he may reach the end of the show a single man.

Similarly, Bronn of the Blackwater has been waiting for that castle, title, and wife promised him, and denied him, by the Lannisters since early in the series. Will King Jon and/or Queen Dany make good on that promise?