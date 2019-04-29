Hailey Bieber Fires Back At Trolls Who Say She Is ‘Too Tan’ On Her Vacation

The internet is angry at Hailey Bieber this week because the model reportedly got a little too much sun while vacationing with her husband Justin Bieber in the Bahamas. Shortly after Hailey shared a photo of her tan on her Instagram stories over the weekend, fans took to Twitter to argue that she artificially darkened her skin and called her out for cultural appropriation. The 22-year-old businesswoman wasn’t having any of it, though, and quickly responded in a hilariously sarcastic post.

On Sunday evening, Hailey shared a photo of herself lying in bed with a big smile on her face, according to E! News. In the caption, she clapped back at the critics who claimed her dark tan is not natural.

“So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!! shoot!!!” she wrote. “I’ll do my best not to get so much sun next time I’m on vacation!”

The criticism appears to be regarding a photo Hailey posted over the weekend on her Stories, which is no longer available to view. Fans re-posted the shot on Twitter along with photos of Hailey with lighter skin in order to explain their skepticism.

Hailey took a photo of her extremely tanned stomach and legs in a bright blue bikini as she lay on a beach towel in the sand. In the caption, she wrote that she was “soaking up the sun.”

Some Twitter users noted that the model’s skin appears black in the photo.

“Hailey bieber does blackface end of story. my skin colour is not [something] a white lady should be using as a ‘tan,'” one user said.

“Its not normal for any white person no matter how fast they tan to have their skin look black,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, others defended the model, arguing that she is half-Brazilian so her extra dark tan is normal.

“This is her natural skin, why is she getting penalized for it? because she tans dark?” someone asked.

Hailey has been the subject of social media criticism for several weeks, but for a very different reason. Fans of Justin have been focused on his former relationship with singer Selena Gomez, commenting that she would always come before Hailey, his newlywed wife.

Over the weekend, fans noticed in a post on Justin’s Instagram Stories that a video of Gomez performing had been in his Google search history. Of course, some believed it to be a sign that the musician is not over his ex. Hailey once again took to social media to voice her own opinion on the matter, People reported.

“I wish people didn’t have to be so cruel on social media,” she said on Twitter on Saturday. “People are awful to you, and then wonder why you get defensive?”