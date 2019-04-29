Martha Hunt Flaunts Derriere In Skimpy Black Corset For ‘Maxim’ Photo

Martha Hunt celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, April 27, which prompted Maxim to pay tribute to its former cover girl on Instagram in style. Over the weekend, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring the Victoria’s Secret Angel in a racy black corset that leaves little to the imagination.

The post in question consists of an edited image showing the North Carolina model in two different poses in the same outfit. Hunt is donning a sexy corset that features an underwire bra and low-cut neckline that puts on a busty display. She paired the top with a matching black lace thong that sits high on her frame, overlapping with the bodice of the corset. She completed her sultry outfit with a black puffer jacket boasting a blood orange lining that adds a pop of color to the photo, captured by famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

In addition, Hunt is wearing a pair of sheer and distressed thigh-high stockings that sit right below Hunt’s derriere. In the left-hand image, Hunt has her back to the camera as she tugs at the sides of her stockings, which puts her booty at the focal point of the photo. In the right-hand image, the model is facing the camera, giving the onlooker a full view of her outfit.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her left shoulder and onto her back. She is also featured with a thick layer of eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, which intensifies her gaze and makes her piercing blue eyes pop.

The photo, which Maxim shared with its 868,000 Instagram followers, garnered close to 9,000 likes and more than 45 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine as well as the model took to the comments section to praise Hunt’s beauty and wish her a happy birthday.

“Stunning,” one wrote, adding a fire emoji.

“Happy Birthday. Gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

Ahead of her 30th birthday, Hunt penned an op-ed published by Thrive Global in which she discusses her life and her journey so far, while looking at what’s to come.

“Entering my 30s, I’m on a personal high note. I feel more capable and in control of my life than ever before. Maybe my path to reaching 30 needed to be challenging in order to grasp how fortunate I’ve become,” she reflected.