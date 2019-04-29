‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Rocks Black Hip-Hugging Bikini At The Beach In Latest Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Brower took to popular social media platform Instagram over the weekend to post a sexy yet tasteful snap of her at the beach that features her in a striking black bikini, which puts her sculpted figure on full display.

In the photo, the model is standing in front of a beachside rock formation with one arm propped up on a ledge to her left. She’s wearing a black two-piece suit, emphasizing her tiny waist and busty assets as she gazes unsmiling at the camera. The waist-high bikini bottoms flatter her hips while the thick, black straps of the top tastefully push up her cleavage. The model paired the suit with large, gold hoop earrings, and her hair pulled back into a low bun. Black eyeliner highlights her stunning blue eyes while white nail polish contrasts nicely with her bronzed skin.

Brower tagged Bondi Born Australia in her caption, the designer swimwear company where she bought her bikini. The California native often travels to Australia for photo shoots.

The model’s 276,000 Instagram followers loved her swimsuit snap, commenting on how stunning she looked in the photo. One user called her a “goddess,” while another wrote that she looked “flawless.”

Brower also serves as an inspiration to many of her followers, with one commenting, “You truly are beautiful and have made me feel more comfortable in my own skin, cannot thank you enough for that.”

The 24-year-old rookie model was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in February 2019. After discovering the big news, she spoke to Sports Illustrated about how she felt.

Loading...

“I am filled with gratitude to be in this issue. We all set intentions for ourselves in our careers and Sports Illustrated has been one of mine. It feels surreal to watch my dreams manifest into reality. I hope that I may be an inspiration to all women and instill in them that whatever their path and goals may be, they can achieve anything they truly desire.”

Last week, The Inquisitr wrote that prior to being chosen as a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the model had worked with SI photographer Josie Clough for her swimwear and lifestyle brand Now It’s Cool. Having already spent time modeling swimsuits in her native state of California, it wasn’t difficult for her to transition to being an SI Swimsuit model.

In addition to modeling for Now It’s Cool, Brower has also modeled for No Ties Management, Supreme New York, Bravo Tokyo, MiLK London, and Women Milano.