Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Slams Estranged Husband Roger Mathews In Scathing Instagram Post

Though recently it has appeared that Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, have been trying to co-parent peacefully for the sake of their two kids, it seems as though the former couple has hit a bump in the road. As Us Weekly reported, Farley took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to slam her ex, accusing him of dropping his kids off to party during one of his planned weekends with his children.

“When you find out on Wednesday your kids will Be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it’s been planned ‘for months’ yeahhh ok,” Farley shared with her 6.9 million followers.

Farley and her new beau, Zack Clayton Carpinello, were enjoying their first trip together at Universal Studios in Orlando when Farley allegedly got the news that her kids were under the care of an unnamed sitter, and decided to call her ex out on it. She added a handful of eye roll emojis to the post, and gave a nod to her two children that she shares with Mathews.

“Loving all your ‘dad posts. Please keep over posting… really shows how ‘involved you are’,” Farley added.

According to Mathews’ Instagram, he spent his weekend with some pals and they all gathered in a car listening to loud music and talking about how excited they were for their night out on the town. Mathews said in the caption of the post that he was heading out with some 20-something-year-old friends, and it was a “rare dad night out.”

Since splitting last year, Farley and Mathews have had their fair share of drama. They both have publicly accused each other of verbal and physical abuse, and have engaged in some serious back-and-forth criticism of one another on social media. Recently, however, they seem to have decided to put the past behind them for the sake of Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, and have shared holidays and important moments as a family, most recently spending Easter Sunday together.

Farley has moved on from her romantic feelings for her ex, and she and Carpinello have brought their relationship to the next level by making it Instagram official, and taking their epic trip to Universal Studios together, sharing several snaps of themselves having a blast and enjoying all the rides, including a trip on the Hogwarts Express with delicious-looking beers in hand.

Mathews has even been supportive of the new man in Farley’s life, and publicly commented on his ex-wife’s new relationship.

“He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” Mathews shared with Us Weekly.