Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’ May Sweeps Preview: Victoria Faces A Bumpy Road

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for May sweeps rating season show that Victoria is going to face some problems in her career.

Billy (Jason Thompson) recently asked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to marry him, and while it was too soon after everything went down with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), they seem to be doing well together. It looks like Victoria might tell Billy yes eventually, and they could have their chance at happily ever after.

New head writer, Josh Griffin, discussed what he has in store for viewers this May with Soaps In Depth. He revealed that while Victoria is back on track emotionally, things professionally don’t continue with such smooth sailing. Although she had a brief rivalry with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) last year, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been able to prove herself to her father at Newman Enterprises. In fact, her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) started a rival company, Dark Horse, and her sister Abby (Melissa Ordway) left Newman to work there.

He said, “Victoria has been enjoying success at Newman without interference from Nick or Abby. [But] her moment in the spotlight will be short-lived when her position there is threatened. This will lead Victoria to show everyone that she is indeed Victor Newman’s daughter!”

Today on #YR, Ana faces her fears and Victoria searches for Victor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/L9rzjEVROP pic.twitter.com/kX2iuVFrOg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 15, 2019

It sounds like Victoria could find herself embroiled in a battle at work, which Billy may not appreciate. Her attention will be divided, and that could cause problems with her home life. Griffin did not mention Billy at all in his discussion of what is coming for Victoria in May.

According to The Inquisitr, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to track down Victor (Eric Braeden) and his secret in Las Vegas, and it is safe to say that whatever rocks Nikki’s world will end up rocking Victoria’s as well. There’s a good chance that Adam (Mark Grossman) returns to Genoa City and the family business, which could end up shaking things up for Victoria at Newman Enterprises.

She’s always fighting to prove to Victor that she’s worthy to carry on his legacy, and of all Victor’s children, Victoria is likely the one he trusts the most to keep Newman Enterprises running well when he moves entirely into retirement. That is Victoria’s plan, and her presumed dead brother Adam’s unexpected return will throw a kink into her carefully thought out path.

The biggest question is whether or not Victoria continues with Billy or throw all her focus into work.