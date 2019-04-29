NRA President Oliver North Was Convicted In Iran-Contra Affair — Later Overturned — Nearly 30 Years Ago

Oliver North’s name returned to the news in recent days amidst reports that he will not be seeking reelection as the president of the National Rifle Association upon the completion of his first term, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The retired United States Marine Corps lieutenant colonel has garnered attention as a best-selling author and host of radio and television shows, but his career will always be defined by a political scandal from 30 years ago, the Iran-Contra affair, which rocked the Ronald Reagan administration.

North became the face of the scandal and was eventually convicted on three counts of accepting a gratuity, aiding in the obstruction of Congress, and destroying documents, according to records from Brown University. This resulted in a suspended 3-year prison term, 2 years probation, $150,000 in fines, and 1,200 hours of community service. This conviction was later reversed and all charges were dismissed.

The Iran-Contra affair arose from American foreign policy during the Cold War and the Reagan administration’s all-out attack on the spread of Communism in the United States’ “backyard”, which meant even political upheavals in the small Central American nation of Nicaragua became a proxy battle between the US and the Soviet Union and the competing ideologies they represented. Nicaragua was lead by the Marxist-oriented Sandinistas, with the US military funneling money and weapons to the rebel “Contras” that sought to overthrow them. Congress eventually passed the Boland Amendment, banning the support due to allegations that the Contras were involved with death squads and drug smuggling, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The National Security Council, of which North was a member, allegedly sought a way around this block by taking advantage of a situation across the globe that was a contradiction of one of the Reagan administration’s strongest public policies, that they would not be negotiating with what they considered terrorists. In 1985 the NSC had previously sold antitank and antiaircraft missiles to Iran, a nation that the administration believed was a sponsor of international terrorism and under a trade embargo at the time, in the hopes that it would lead to the release of American hostages in Lebanon. While the hostage crisis didn’t reach its conclusion until 1992, the NSC continued with these sales through 1986, making $48 million from the Iranian government. A portion of these profits was funneled to the Contras with the help of money transfers set up by North.

When the actions of the NSC reached public consciousness in 1986, there was a massive backlash against the Reagan administration that was forced to acknowledge their role in funding the Contras. While North accused President Ronald Reagan and Vice-President George H.W. Bush of being aware of the operation, both denied any knowledge and it was never proven with evidence. North was eventually convicted and forced to resign from his role, with the reputation of the United States as an opponent of terrorism severely damaged at the time.

However, in 1990 North’s convictions were reversed after an appeal which raised the question that his trial “might have been impermissibly affected by his immunized congressional testimony,” according to records from the Federation of American Scientists. By 1991, all of the charges against North had been dismissed, clearing the way for the career he enjoyed since.