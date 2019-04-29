Lenny Kravitz Wants To Take On More Charity Work

Lenny Kravitz does charity work in the Bahama’s and has spoken about wanting to expand that and do charity work around the world.

Kravitz’s family come from the Bahama’s which is where he has spent half his year. The “Are You Gonna Go My Way” hitmaker has been chosen by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation to be the face of their latest campaign.

The rocker spoke to Luxury London about what projects he’d like to start in the future. One of them was more charity work.

“I’d like to help out communities that need it more. In the Bahamas, we’ve done some fantastic work. I want to extend that work around the world,” he said according to Music News.

Lenny is based on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera and has a partnership between his own “Let Love Rule Foundation” and Dr. Levine’s “GLO Good Foundation” where he holds a yearly free dental clinic with Dr. Jonathan Levine.

In the same interview, Kravitz expressed his love for the Bahamas, somewhere he considers home now.

“I feel like my most authentic self in the Bahamas. Everything makes sense there,” the “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” hitmaker revealed.

“It’s where my family is from, and it’s the place I’ve called home for a while now. There’s a connection to my roots and there’s a community I’m a part of. I can be me.”

Kravitz’s career kick-started when he released his debut album, Let Love Rule, in 1989. Since then, he has released many multi-platinum records — Are You Gonna Go My Way, 5, Mama Said, and Lenny.

In 1998, one of his signature singles, “Fly Away” was released and became a worldwide success topping the charts in the U.K. and on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks, and the U.S. Billboard Modern Rock Tracks.

Last year, Lenny released his 11th studio album, Raise Vibration and is currently in the middle of a world tour to support it. The tour goes by the same name.

In 1987, Kravitz married actress, Lisa Bonet. In 1993, they divorced. In 1988, they had their only child, Zoe Kravitz, who is an actress, model, and musician. She is the frontwoman of the band, Lolawolf who released their debut album, Calm Down in 2014.

At the Grammys, Lenny Kravitz holds the record for the most wins, with a total of four consecutively from 1999 to 2002 in the category of Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “Fly Away,” “American Woman,” “Again,” and “Dig In” according to the Grammy Awards website.