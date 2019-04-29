Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Causes Controversy Amongst ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Find out what led to the drama between the ladies of the show.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding was a hot topic for the Vanderpump Rules cast during last week’s After Show.

According to a recent clip shared on Bravo TV’s official website, Cartwright’s co-star, Kristen Doute, assumed she would be given the role of Maid of Honor but was never actually asked by Cartwright and ultimately, one of Cartwright’s other friends was chosen.

“Kristen is one of my very best friends. I love her so much… Oh I feel bad, I didn’t know that,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright chose her friend Cara, who along with Katie Maloney, introduced her to Taylor during a trip to Las Vegas several years ago. As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Cartwright moved from her home in Kentucky after meeting Taylor and into his place in Los Angeles. Then, a short time later, she started working alongside Taylor and Maloney at SUR Restaurant, where the show is based out of.

In her own After Show clip, Doute said that while she wasn’t actively trying to nab the Maid of Honor role, she assumed she would get it due to things told to her by a number of Cartwright’s family members.

“Brittany’s entire family as I’ve met them, have told me they thank me everyday for taking care of her and being her very best friend in L.A. I’m like her sister and all this shit and I’m like, ‘Son of a b***h, I’m going to be Maid of Honor!'” she explained.

Adding insult to injury for Doute was the fact that her co-star and friend, Maloney, was named as Matron of Honor.

Cartwright and Maloney not only work together but also live next door to one another in Los Angeles.

Doute may not be the Maid or Matron of Honor at Cartwright and Taylor’s upcoming wedding but that doesn’t mean she won’t be involved. In fact, she and a number of Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Scheana Marie and Lala Kent, are serving as bridesmaids during the nuptials.

Cartwright and Taylor will say “I do” on Saturday, June 29, at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky and most likely, the Bravo TV cameras will be present to capture the exciting moment on video for the upcoming, but yet-to-be-confirmed, eighth season of the reality show.

To see more of Cartwright, Doute, and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.