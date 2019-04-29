‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Veronica Pome Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In Latest Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome is counting down the days until the latest swimsuit edition is published with an Instagram snap flaunting her curves.

In the photo, Pome stands in front of a water fall, wearing a black, one-piece swimsuit that cuts across her chest in a halter tie. With her arms stretched up over her head, Pome’s followers get a glimpse of her busty assets and bronzed, curvy hips and thighs as she gazes downwards with her head turned to the side. Her wet hair hangs dark and slicked back down her back and she pairs the swimsuit with a gold anklet, gold earrings, and a simple gold necklace.

The curvy model captioned the photo with a perky message to her fans expressing her excitement for the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and asking if any of her followers had bought tickets to the show in Miami. She peppered the comment with emojis including a palm tree, swimsuit, flower and screaming face emoji.

Pome’s almost 40,000 followers went crazy for the sexy snap, leaving comments about how beautiful she looks and how proud they are of her for showing off her curves. Her followers also expressed how excited they were for the show, with one commenting, “I cannot WAIT!!! You’re pictures are gonna be so [fire].”

According to Glamour, the model is the first Polynesian woman to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The 26-year-old California native was one of just six finalists chosen for the 2019 competition. On her Instagram page, Pome shares various swimsuit snaps with her followers, leaving captions about how hard she worked to get where she is today and how much she wants to serve as an inspiration for young girls and women all around the world.

In one caption, she writes, “As an underdog it’s crucial for me to highlight inner beauty qualities because for so long I didn’t feel like I measured up to society’s expectations of beauty. In this day and age, young girls look up to us as sources of inspirations to feel more confident and empowered by being unapologetic and becoming more of their authentic selves.”

Pome goes on to thank all of her supporters for believing in her, adding that “the greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 launches at Ice Palace Studios in Miami from May 10-11. It will feature several panels in which models and SI Swimsuit editors will talk about various topics including the fashion industry, beauty, female empowerment, and diversity.