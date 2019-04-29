‘Shell On Challenge’ Is The Latest Fake Teen Panic

Following the “Tide Pod challenge,” the “Blue Whale challenge,” and all of that scary stuff involving Momo, recent years have seen a lot of panics about dangerous, supposedly viral challenges in which teenagers are supposedly engaged. In most cases, there’s little evidence that such challenges are actually being done to any significant degree, if at all.

According to The Daily Beast, the latest such challenge is the “Shell On Challenge.” This one involves teenagers supposedly daring one another to eat the packaging around certain food products, often consisting of cardboard or plastic, and sometimes the peel of a banana or the outside of a pineapple. In this case, the “challenge” supposedly involves posting the video of the stunts to Snapchat.

The website states that there’s good reason to believe that the trend isn’t actually real. The videos are allegedly posted to Snapchat, where videos disappear, and none of them have migrated to YouTube, Instagram, or other platforms, as usually happens when such social media trends are actually legitimate.

This, however, hasn’t stopped various media outlets, mostly local news channels, from reporting on the trend, often with an air of panic. Even The Today Show covered the supposed trend, stating that “doctors warn” about the danger of eating food packaging.

According to The Daily Beast, all of the news pieces about the trend to date use the same handful of video clips, nearly all of which emphasize the eating of not-normally-eaten parts of food, rather than cardboard or other more dangerous items.

Are teens really gobbling up cardboard and plastic for Snapchat fame? I investigated the "Shell on Challenge," 2019's version of eating Tide Pods. https://t.co/FcYUXPwYr1 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) April 29, 2019

In “Tide Pod challenge” news cycle of early 2018, there really were videos of teenagers eating the laundry pods, per Snopes, although the scale of the phenomenon has been somewhat disputed, and there have no reports of such consumption at any point in the last year. Tide, however, did speak up in asking customers not to eat their product.

Others, like the “Blue Whale Challenge” of 2016, were much less substantiated. There was also “jenkum,” and “rainbow parties,” and others that had more in common with urban legends than any actual real or observable trends.

The tendency of local news to fearmonger about such supposed trends was memorably satirized by Saturday Night Live in 2010. The sketch starred Bill Hader as a local news reporter who warned viewers of “souping”- “teenagers are drinking expired soup cans to get high”- and “trampolining,” which entails teenage girls performing oral sex on boys while jumping on trampolines.