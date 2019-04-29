Australian Body-Positive Model Kate Wasley Flaunts Her Curves In Crop Top & Leggings In New Instagram Photo

Kate Wasley dedicates a lot of her time on Instagram to tackling issues about body issues and inclusion. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model did just that when she shared a photo of herself in a crop top and leggings that show off her curves, a post she used to announce a new campaign she is working on in conjunction with Dove, Getty Images and Girl Gaze.

In the snapshot in question, the Australian beauty is rocking a blue-gray sports top with short sleeves that cuts short just below her chest, which she teamed with a matching pair of leggings that sit slightly above her navel area, exposing a bit of her midsection while hugging every curves in her body. The 25-year-old completed her casual, outdoorsy attire with a pair of silver Birkenstock-style sandals.

Wasley is leaning against a wooden rail as she poses on the sidewalk in front of a gorgeous beach. She is holding onto the rail with one hand while uses the other to keep her hair off her face. She is wearing her hair loose and swept to the side as she wind blows it around her head. Her body is faced toward the camera as she smiles coyly, though her eyes are closed, in a contemplative way.

The post, which Wasley shared with her 344,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,800 likes and over 40 comments within about five hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the body-positive model took to the comments section to thank her for her efforts to advance a conversation regarding body image and the problematic relationship the modeling industry has with inclusivity.

“I can’t stand the body shape descriptions, never have. Always happy to be healthy above anything else. Why do we need to categorise it,” one user wrote.

“Love your words! It’s shouldn’t be ‘real women…..’ It should be ‘women are real,'” another one chimed in.

The swimsuit model often uses social media to address health and fat-shaming, using her own story as an example of how health comes in all shapes and sizes. As Fox News previously pointed out, Wasley shared how a comment from a teacher drove her to follow strict diets, which restricted her daily calorie intake to just 800 calories.

“It’s a journey and it’s tough in today’s society where the ‘perfect’ body is stuffed down your throat,” she admitted, “[but] I’m much happier now that I’ve accepted my body. It was a hard thing to do,” she concluded her Instagram post from January.