50 Cent Reportedly Earns $300,000 For ‘Fofty’ T-Shirts, Almost A Third Of What Randall Emmett Owes Him

If anyone knows how to earn a dollar, it’s 50 Cent. Case in point: 50 has apparently earned $300,000 from t-shirt sales in less than 24 hours according to The Blast. The new venture spawned from the rapper’s feud with former friend, Randall Emmett. The Lone Survivor producer allegedly owes 50 $1 million from a loan, and the “Get Rich Or Die Tryin'” rapper is through waiting. The feud has been playing out on Instagram, with 50 calling out Randall’s fiancee, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

One of the most popular posts in the bunch from 50 was an image of Randall taking a selfie with the rapper in the background. 50 titled the image “Money By Monday, Randall.” Shortly after, 50 shared a design of the new t-shirt in a different post which was an iPhone text message display.

One text, which is suggested to be Randall, says “I’m sorry FOFTY,” with the response reading simply “1,000,000.” “Fofty,” of course began trending after 50 shared screenshots of texts with Randall where the producer spelled his name wrong several times. The internet was absolutely living for the typo, and “#fofty” has become quite the popular hashtag on social media.

The “In Da Club” rapper confirmed he made a pretty penny off the t-shirts when he shared the Blast article on his Instagram. 50 laughed that he likes this whole “fofty” thing, and said he earned the $300,000 in just a few hours. The shirts are sure to continue bringing in the bucks as Instagram users began commenting asking where they could get the merchandise. The shirts are selling for $32.99 on 50’s personal website, and there are several styles to choose from at this moment, other than the iMessage exchange.

The new group of t-shirts is known as the “She Aint Got It” line, and there are eight different styles to choose from. Other shirts read “I’M SORRY FOFTY,” “1,000,000 I’M SORRY FOFTY” and “The law is the law.”

After the feud started, 50 commented that Randall had sent him $250,000, just a small chunk of the $1 million he owes. The fact that 50 earned $300,000 in just a few hours, more than Randall’s first payment, was quite hilarious to a lot of Instagram users following the feud.

Now that Monday is here, many are glued to social media to get the latest updates from 50, wondering if Randall is actually going to pay up. The movie producer has kept quiet about the feud on social media, as has Lala. The biggest question is what will happen if 50 doesn’t get his remaining $750,000?