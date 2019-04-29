Donald Trump Has Made 10,000 False Or Misleading Claims In Office

Break out the bubbly – or don’t – because the president has reached a major milestone, according to The Washington Post. Since taking office, Donald Trump has told more than 10,000 false or misleading statements.

The Washington Post’s Fact Checker database reveals that Trump made an average of eight misleading or false claims a day in his first 601 days in office, totaling 5,000 suspect statements during that time. It only took the president another 226 days to leap across the 10,000 milestone, which means that he ramped up his statements to nearly 23 claims a day in just 7 months.

All told, the Fact Checker has identified 10,111 claims in 828 days in office as of April 27, 2019.

Trump appears to be particularly misleading during rallies, interviews, and on Twitter, and his claims have been racking up at a higher rate in recent days. The president racked up an astounding 61 false or misleading claims on April 27 at a campaign rally. There was also an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity on April 25 where he made 45 inaccurate claims in 45 minutes. Between April 25-27, Trump made 171 claims via Twitter that were misleading or false.

Trump also made 8 misleading claims in 8 minutes while speaking with reporters on April 26, and 24 claims at the speech for the National Rifle Association.

So what do these myriad claims focus on? Trump largely makes false or misleading statements regarding immigration, which encompasses a fifth of his claims. A full 160 claims focused solely on Trump’s claims that his signature campaign issue of the wall along the U.S-Mexico border being built. In fact, the only construction along the border has been a small amount of bollard fencing and repairs to the existing wall.

Trump also inflates jobs numbers, claims responsibility for funding the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which his administration tried to eliminate, and for making the biggest tax cuts in history – a completely false claim.

He has also misled about the cost of immigration and immigration policies in the U.S., claimed that the Democrats’ Green New Deal would require every building in New York City to be replaced, and that Democrats support killing healthy babies that have been born.

Glenn Kessler, co-author of the story and the chief fact checker at the post, spoke with CNN about Trump’s increasingly misleading comments.

“The president continues to say false or misleading statements at an unbelievable pace,” he said.

“He hit 5,000 in September. Now here it is, seven months later, and he’s now hit 10,000,” Kessler said. “That’s an average of about 23 false or misleading claims a day in the last seven months.”