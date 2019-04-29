‘The Hills’ Alum Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Insane Abs, Goes Braless For Latest Instagram Snap

The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari is no stranger to flaunting her insane physique on social media. An Instagram share offered up by the fashion designer on Sunday night was a daring and sexy shot that her fans went absolutely wild over.

For the snap, Cavallari wore a sheer cutoff t-shirt in white, showing off her chiseled midsection. Her buxom chest was on full display — as were her toned thighs — as she put one foot in front of the other while rocking a pair of revealing brown bottoms. She playfully pulled one hand through her unkempt blond locks, and shot the camera a sizzling smile.

This latest shot is just one of many sexy updates from the reality star in the past week. Yesterday, the Very Cavallari starlet wowed Instagram as she showed off her trim frame from the back while sauntering down a hallway with her hubby, NFL star Jay Cutler. The flashback shot of the gorgeous couple’s trip to Cabo showed off her toned legs in a black miniskirt. It also emphasized that her time spent in the gym was paying off, illustrating as much by flaunting her body in a skintight crop top.

For that snap, Cavallari wore her honey-colored hair in beach-babe waves. She wore a pair of nude heels, and carried a small, delicate purse to tie the sultry look together.

As E! News shared, Cavallari and Cutler spent some much needed alone time together while vacationing in Cabo. On an episode of Very Cavallari, the reality star asked her husband when the last time the duo took a solo trip was, and neither one of them could really remember. Citing some recent tension in their relationship, they dropped their three kids off with Cutler’s mom in Nashville — and Cavallari planned an epic and relaxing trip for the couple, looking to get back to their romantic roots.

“I’d say what’s changed [since the last time she and Jay took a shared vacation] is, obviously, how busy I’ve become,” Cavallari remarked.

Cavallari admitted to Cutler that her business has taken her attention away from him, but she also shared that she would be more apt to take the time out for her man if she felt like she had more support from him.

“I feel like if you were really supportive and really encouraging of everything I have going on, I would want to make time for you. It would be a different situation. But I feel like everything I have going on is a problem,” she was quoted as saying.

Cavallari also detailed that she feels as though she’s done everything “right” as a wife, but doesn’t think that her husband has done the best job of reciprocating. Cutler admitted that he needs to do more in their relationship, and the couple appeared as though they were on the road to getting their marriage back on track.