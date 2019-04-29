Woman Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital After Crying Hysterically While Watching ‘Avengers: Endgame’

A woman got a little too emotional while watching Avengers: Endgame and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The incident reportedly took place in China, where a woman identified as Xiaoli reportedly grew short of breath from crying during the movie. As The News International reported, the woman’s condition grew serious and she had to be rushed to the hospital for evaluation. The news story quoted a doctor who said that she had hyperventilated from crying so hard during the movie.

“I saw that the patient had been breathing heavily, and according to the description from her peers, we thought that she her crying had caused hyperventilation,” noted the unnamed doctor. “We immediately gave her oxygen and relaxed her emotions by appeasement, reducing her hyperventilation symptoms.”

The story came from The News International, the largest English-language newspaper from Pakistan. It was not clear where exactly the incident took place, or how the newspaper came across the story. But even with the original account being light on details, the strange story seemed to pick up some international attention, with the New York Daily News sharing the account of the woman whose reaction to Avengers reportedly sent her to the hospital. Other news outlets picked up on the story as well, giving it some viral attention in a weekend in which the movie topped $1.2 billion in ticket sales around the globe.

'Avengers: Endgame' reportedly made a viewer cry so much she wound up in the hospital https://t.co/gbJTUsAMRb pic.twitter.com/YxQ6lpoPZA — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 27, 2019

There appears to be no independent verification that the story is true, and it seems to match some previous embellished or outright false stories from international news outlets, but there are certainly a number of people who shared the same sentiment after watching Avengers: Endgame. Without revealing any spoilers, there were a number of people who took to social media to share how emotional they became at watching the end of the Thanos saga that was more than a decade in the making.

Fact about 'Avengers: Endgame': when you see your favourite characters cry, you cry — Cam Williams (@MrCamW) April 23, 2019

Avengers: Endgame will likely have a lot more chances to make fans cry in the coming weeks. The movie is projected to break the worldwide box office record as it continues to draw in fans, including many making multiple visits to say goodbye to the current phase of the series. They will also get another chance to get closure later this summer, with producers saying that the forthcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home will actually be the final movie of what is known as Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.