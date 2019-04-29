Demi Moore To Pen A ‘Heart-Wrenching’ Tell-All Biography

Actress Demi Moore is reportedly penning a tell-all biography, reported Fox News, that is the “heart-wrenching” story of her life, including her relationships with her mother and ex-husbands. Fox reported that the book will be published by HarperCollins.

The publishing magnate posted the arrival of the book titled Inside Out on its official website. The book will allegedly detail the story “behind the headlines,” says the site.

Throughout her rise to fame and during some of the most pivotal moments of her life, Moore battled addiction, body image issues, and childhood trauma that would follow her for years; all while juggling a skyrocketing career, celebrity status, and raising a family, said HarperCollins in its detailing of the book.

The memoir is reportedly “emotionally charged” as Moore will open up about her defining career in the entertainment business, which began on the soap opera General Hospital, and a life lived in a fishbowl where both her personal and professional lives were played out in the public eye.

The publisher calls Moore’s story a story of survival, success, and surrender as well as resilience: a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.

Moore was one of the biggest film stars of the 1980s and ’90s, with starring roles in the films St. Elmo’s Fire, Ghost, A Few Good Men, G.I Jane, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and Striptease.

Fox News reported that Moore’s book deal is supposedly worth seven figures. The original plan was to have the tome published years ago, as the original deal was announced in 2010. The original publication date for the book was 2012.

“Demi is ready to relive her extraordinary life and she’s including all the highs and lows, which will include her big break on a soap opera, joining the infamous Brat Pack, and being the highest paid actress in Hollywood,” an insider told Closer Weekly of the tome. “But what everyone is anxiously awaiting is to see if she’ll get real about all the heartbreak and pain she went through.”

Moore was married to musician Freddie Moore in 1980. The two split in 1985. She then married actor Bruce Willis in 1987. Their union lasted until 2002 and share children Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout. Her last marriage was to Ashton Kutcher from 2005-2013.

Moore went to rehab for addiction in the 1980s and relapsed in 2012. She felt there were defining moments in her life that shaped who she was and the direction she was headed.

Loading...

“I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction, and no matter what successes I had, I just never felt good enough,” Moore said as reported by People Magazine in October 2018. “I had absolutely no value for myself.”

The actress is now sober.

Inside Out will be published in September 2019.