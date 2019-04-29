‘Game Of Thrones’-Inspired Baby Names Gain In Popularity

Game of Thrones may be ending for good in three weeks, but the show’s legacy is going to continue in a surprising way: Through the growing popularity of baby names inspired by the show, especially those of girls.

According to The New York Times, the name “Arya” is now the 135th-most popular for girls in the United States, with popularity that has steadily risen over the course of the series’ run. In addition, per The Times, there were “20 Sansas, 11 Cerseis, 55 Tyrions and 23 Theons” born in the U.S. in 2017.

In addition, “Khaleesi” has become a popular baby name, even more so than “Daenerys,” even though “Khaleesi” is the character’s title and not her first name. It is, however, much easier to spell than “Daenerys,” even if some who have given their daughters that name say doctors and teachers have had trouble pronouncing it.

The Times story quotes a mother who watched the entire run of Game of Thrones while on bedrest during pregnancy, and was therefore inspired to name her daughter “Khaleesi.” She had also suffered a miscarriage in a previous pregnancy, which she saw reflected in the future Mother of Dragons’ Season 1 plot.

Another pair of parents quoted by the newspaper plan to name their child “Winter,” so that they may joke throughout the pregnancy that “Winter is coming.”

For perhaps obvious reasons, it does not appear that “Joffrey” has caught on as a popular baby name in any significant way.

This is not the first time a fantasy-focused work of fiction has inspired baby names. There was a boomlet in the late 1970s of parents giving their children names from the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. These names, per Tea With Tolkien, included Aragorn, Arwen, and Willow.

"The Next Generation Will Have a Lot of Aryas" by VALERIYA SAFRONOVA via NYT https://t.co/hWVdRkCrCQ pic.twitter.com/tIfxkDGH6g — Digital Marketing (@lolamayfarms) April 29, 2019

The pregnancy website The Bump put out a list not long ago of suggested Game of Thrones-inspired names, which also included Arya and Khaleesi, as well as Catelyn, Sansa, and Brienne for girls. Suggested boys names include Tyrion, Brandon, Robb, Rickon, and Jaime.

At any rate, the events of the final season’s first few episodes- especially the third one- will likely inspire even more honoring of the character of Arya Stark.

Game of Thrones has just three more episodes remaining; the next one will air next Sunday night on HBO and its associated streaming platforms. The series finale is scheduled to air on May 19.