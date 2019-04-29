Adele Spotted Kissing Lookalike Of Ex Simon Konecki

The pop star is currently enjoying the single life, recording music and secreting dating a new man.

Superstar songstress Adele certainly has a type, as the singer was spotted in New York kissing a man bearing a striking resemblance to ex-husband Simon Konecki, reports Page Six.

The two have apparently been dating secretly, and according to a source, the Grammy-winning artist has made it clear she is ready to move from her former marriage.

“Adele is a strong woman and is determined to get on with her life, like any normal person who is getting over a marriage breakup.” “She has developed a real soft spot for American guys since living in LA and had a kiss with a very handsome gentleman in a New York bar. He had a big beard like Simon, but it was tidier and more groomed.”

The insider added that the pair are getting to know each other but Adele isn’t interested in a serious relationship at the moment. Even so, while the pop star is embracing youth and having fun, the source emphasized that her primary focus is her son Angelo.

Adele was seen last month celebrating at what turned out to be a secret divorce party with best friend Jennifer Lawrence. They drank and danced at gay bar Pieces in New York, where Adele joked to the crowd that she was now a stay-at-home mom.

Soon after, the news broke that she Simon had separated, after years of rumors the pair’s marriage was in trouble. According to The Sun, the couple was rumored to have been living separately for years.

Adele spotted kissing mystery man who looks like her ex https://t.co/KZ7EPq4MCd pic.twitter.com/ggxTmwSBWL — Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2019

A source told the media outlet that it was a sad situation where they had been trying for years to sort out their problems before realizing things just weren’t going to work out.

In 2014, The Sun on Sunday reported in 2014 that the couple were not living together and had barely seen each other in eight weeks. However, they apparently settled any existing issues before getting married sometime after.

The Adele and Simon were allegedly introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran in 2011 and were spotted together sometime in January 2012.

Following the birth of their son Angelo, the pair reportedly married at their $10 million Los Angeles mansion in December 2017. The award-winning singer then gave a shout out to Konecki during her Grammys acceptance speech, marking her first public acknowledgment of the relationship.

Adele is said to currently be at her Manhattan recording studio, making her first new material since the release of the hit album 25 four years ago.