Khloé Kardashian Admits To Fighting ‘Inner Battle’ Over Relationship Troubles

Khloé Kardashian opened up about the struggles she faces when it comes to her relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the star revealed how difficult it can be when it comes to forgiving someone you love who has cheated on you.

Kardashian, 34, admitted that she was having second thoughts after a visit with a spiritual healers in Bali brought her relationship with Thompson to the forefront, according to PEOPLE.

“Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me,” she said.

She also said that meeting with the different healers made her realize that she is suppressing a lot of her emotions instead of dealing with them, adding that it was now time to “think about all that stuff.”

“It’s hard to overcome cheating,” she said.

“It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision. But yeah, you don’t know.”

Fans of the star will recall that Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson has been problematic at best. The reality star called it quits in February after it became known that the NBA star had cheated on her once again with long-time family friend Jordyn Woods.

For her part, Kardashian has attempted to make things work — even after the Cavaliers player reportedly cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant with her daughter, True. She has defended herself against criticism on Twitter for staying with Thompson, saying that no one knows what goes on in her household. She also said that no one really knows the “enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” adding that she was proud of her strength.

The pair reportedly reunited for their daughter’s first birthday, but kept their distance from one another, a source told PEOPLE. The source said there was never a question whether Thompson would be invited to the party even though Kardashian seemed anxious about the idea. The source explained that it was important to Kardashian that True spends time with her dad because she wants her to have a great relationship with him.