‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez Pokes Fun At ‘Deadbeat’ Allegations On Instagram

Chris Lopez shared a rare photo of himself and his son.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have had a tumultuous relationship over the past couple of years, and judging by recent developments, that won’t soon change.

According to an April 28 report from In Touch Weekly, Lowry’s former boyfriend recently took to Instagram, where he poked fun at the ongoing “deadbeat dad” allegations he’s faced — both online and on Teen Mom 2.

“‘The deadbeat’ they don’t know the journey,” he wrote in the caption belonging to a rare photo of himself and his son.

Throughout the past couple of years — since splitting from Lopez during her pregnancy — the mother of three has expressed interest in getting back together with him, and perhaps even welcoming another child with him. Meanwhile, Lopez has recently been vocal about not wanting to date, or to have any more kids.

“Better off without that b***h and I’m glad we fell off,” he tweeted earlier this month, after watching her discuss their relationship on an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Lowry and Lopez began their relationship after Lowry split from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017. However, after Lowry learned she was expecting, she and Lopez called it quits. At the time, rumors claiming he had cheated were circulating. Then, after their son’s arrival in 2018, the ex-couple were believed to be trying to make their relationship work — something which never happened.

A few weeks ago, Lopez went on a rant against Lowry and Teen Mom 2 on his new Everybody Hates Lop podcast. He slammed MTV for tricking him into appearing on the show for the first time, after Lopez agreed to attend the launch of Lowry’s haircare products. He then said that while the network did offer him money to appear in a recurring role on the series, he isn’t ready to sell his soul for a paycheck.

“Not all money is good money, people!” he said, via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I have touched money in my life. I might not have touched that much money in my life but I was never really pressed for money. I get money regardless.”

He also said that the money offered to him by MTV was likely less than he’d get if he were to sell stories to magazines.

“I could probably do like to interviews with Radar Online or something and make the money that Teen Mom was about to offer me,” he said.

To see more of Lowry and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.