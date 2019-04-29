Scott Disick Reveals That Sofia Richie Promised To Never Come Between Him & Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick opened up about his relationship with girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and how she’s impacted by his co-parenting relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, during the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to Life & Style, Scott Disick sat down with Khloe Kardashian to explain that Sofia Richie has always been very supportive of the bond that he shares with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“I mean, Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney. She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable. That’s very mature of her. I don’t know if i could do it,” Scott told Khloe about his relationship with Sofia.

“I couldn’t. She’s a better person than I am. I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life. I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it,” Disick added of his new outlook on life with both Kourtney and Sofia.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are often criticized by fans for their 15-year age difference. However, the couple reportedly don’t care about the age gap.

Sources tell Life & Style that the pair often laugh when people claim that they must have nothing in common, or that she is too immature for him, because Richie is the person to takes care of Disick.

In addition, the source claims that Sofia is the reason that Scott has turned his life around. Disick was partying hard when the couple met, and Richie helped to remind him about the important things in life.

Currently, Scott and Kourtney have a wonderful co-parenting relationship. They’ve been open about it over the past few months, and have also been spending time together as a family with Sofia in tow, even vacationing together around the holidays.

Disick and Richie have been dating for nearly two years, and it seems that she has become staple in the lives of Scott’s children.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick’s life, relationship with Sofia Richie, and co-parenting with Kourtney Kardashian by tuning into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.